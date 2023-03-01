No definitive conclusion on Covid origin: US

PTI

Washington, February 28

There is no definitive conclusion that the Covid pandemic originated from a lab in China, the White House has said. The US government is still looking at the pandemic’s origin, which has been the subject of vigorous debate among academics, intelligence experts and lawmakers.

National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby’s remarks came following a report that the US Energy Department has concluded the virus most likely leaked from a lab in China.

Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Mao said it had been “open and transparent” in the search for the origins of the pandemic. It said US was politicising the issue.