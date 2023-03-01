No definitive conclusion on Covid origin: US

Washington, February 28
There is no definitive conclusion that the Covid pandemic originated from a lab in China, the White House has said. The US government is still looking at the pandemic’s origin, which has been the subject of vigorous debate among academics, intelligence experts and lawmakers.
National Security Council Coordinator for Strategic Communications John Kirby’s remarks came following a report that the US Energy Department has concluded the virus most likely leaked from a lab in China.
Meanwhile, China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning Mao said it had been “open and transparent” in the search for the origins of the pandemic. It said US was politicising the issue.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi turns into diplomatic hub as G20 foreign ministers start arriving
From Global South perspective, G20 Ministerial could set bal...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann thanks Supreme Court for 'historic' decision
The Punjab government had moved the apex court after it accu...
LPG cylinder price increased by Rs 50; crosses Rs 1,100-mark
Non-subsidised LPG price hiked to Rs 1,103 per 14.2-kg cylin...
In new Excise Policy, pay less for liquor in Chandigarh; bars to be open till 3 am
As punishment, vends to shut for three days if rates are not...
26 killed, 85 injured as trains collide in Greece
Multiple cars derail and at least three burst into flames af...