"No double standards on terrorism": Rajnath Singh’s strong stance at SCO Meet, in presence of Pak’s Ishaq Dar

Dushanbe [Tajikistan], October 20 (ANI): Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday took a strong stance against terrorism at the SCO Council of Heads of Government meeting. Addressing members of the SCO, he said that terrorism remains one of the most serious threats to peace and development today.

Notably, Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister, Ishaq Dar, was also present during Rajnath Singh’s remarks against terrorism.

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Rajnath Singh said, “Terrorism not only causes the loss of innocent lives but also disrupts investment and commerce. It radicalises society and deprives our youth of the opportunities they deserve.”

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The Defence Minister emphasised that there can be no justification for terrorism. “There should be no double standards in dealing with terrorism, and no place for those who finance, support or provide safe havens to terrorists. The entire ecosystem of terrorism must be firmly and collectively dismantled,” he said.

Earlier on October 15, reiterating India’s stand on cross-border terrorism, Rajnath Singh asserted that any further terrorist acts originating from Pakistan would invite an even stronger response. He emphasised that while India’s cultural ethos favoured dialogue, coexistence and peaceful resolution of disputes, its commitment to peace should not be mistaken for weakness.

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“Operation Sindoor, Balakot Airstrikes and Surgical Strikes weren’t just military operations; they symbolised a decisive shift in the nation’s approach, moving from diplomatic condemnation to proactive action aimed at rooting out terrorism by reaching its very source,” Singh said at the Times Network Defence Conclave in New Delhi.

He added that since 2014, the ‘shelf life’ of most terrorists had fallen to less than a year, with security forces neutralising them within a year of their taking up arms against India.

Defence Minister termed strength and capability as essential to maintaining peace, and underlined that India hopes for peace, but remains prepared for war that sometimes becomes necessary to protect the nation.

“Our commitment to peace remains steadfast, yet we are fully prepared to confront any challenge. Our goal is to build an India that, while advocating for peace, remains vigilant when it comes to security and is fully capable of safeguarding its sovereignty, integrity, and national interests,” he said.

Meanwhile, on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe, Rajnath Singh met Tajikistan Prime Minister Qohir Rosulzoda and Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref.

Sharing details of his meeting with Rosulzoda, Rajnath Singh said he underlined the longstanding civilisational ties and deep people-to-people links between India and Tajikistan.

In a post on X, the Defence Minister said, "Delighted to meet H.E. Mr Qohir Rosulzoda, Prime Minister of Tajikistan at the commencement of SCO Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe. Underlined the longstanding civilisational ties and deep people to people links between India and Tajikistan."

In another post on X, Rajnath Singh shared details of his meeting with Iran's First Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, saying, "Pleasure to meet H.E. Mr Mohammad Reza Aref, First Vice President of Iran on the sidelines of the SCO Heads of Government meeting in Dushanbe."

Rajnath Singh is representing India at the SCO Heads of Government meeting in the Tajik capital, Dushanbe, where leaders and representatives of member countries have gathered for discussions under the regional grouping.

Ahead of the meeting, Tajikistan President Emomali Rahmon welcomed Rajnath Singh and representatives from other SCO member countries at the Palace of the Nation in Dushanbe.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the gathering will focus on strengthening collaboration in culture, connectivity, economy, innovation, investment and people-to-people ties, alongside reviewing progress in the bloc's financial and institutional functioning.

Highlighting New Delhi's active engagement across various mechanisms, the ministry noted India's ongoing contributions through initiatives in start-ups, digital public infrastructure and cultural exchanges, offering an avenue to advance practical, mutually beneficial cooperation among member states. (ANI)

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