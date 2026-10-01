Tel Aviv [Israel], October 1 (ANI): Ongoing investigations are actively examining the circumstances surrounding a mid-air attack on board flydubai Flight FZ1073, with investigators focusing on whether key warning signs were missed during routine background checks of the aircraft's Omani co-pilot.

The investigation follows Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's confirmation that the co-pilot, who stabbed Captain Smit Machchhar in an alleged attempt to crash the Tel Aviv-bound aircraft, had undergone radical Islamist indoctrination.

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In a press conference responding to queries of ANI regarding the co-pilot's background and potential pre-flight vetting gaps, a senior Israeli official deferred to Prime Minister Netanyahu’s characterisation, emphasising that probing the co-pilot’s ideological background remains a core pillar of the inquiry.

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The official explained that investigators are systematically reviewing the pilot's vetting history to determine how the breach occurred, identify whether any red flags went unnoticed, and ascertain if other individuals were involved to prevent similar security lapses in the future.

"I will defer to the Prime Minister's assessment on that issue. I will say that these are things that are exactly being checked in the investigation, and that's exactly why there has to be a thorough investigation, and that's why I assume that no information is going to be released until we have a clearer picture of what is standing, so that we all understand what happened, how it happened, and if there are others involved, making sure that there's no repeat," the official stated during a press conference.

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When questioned about how a weapon was brought into the cockpit amid speculation that an emergency flight tool may have been weaponised, the official refrained from confirming specific details regarding the object.

"I don't know if it's something that's used to prevent fires or emergency releases. I don't know. I came up with the investigation, but I don't have anything to say in that regard."

Beyond the specific incident, the official detailed Israel's comprehensive security framework governing commercial aviation, underscoring that multi-layered precautions, including rigorous passenger screening before departure and upon arrival, are structured to neutralise potential threats before anyone reaches an aircraft's flight controls.

"We obviously have very, very strict protocols of any flight that's coming into Israel, any flight coming into Israel, as well as any outbound flight from Israel. The protocols are very, very strict, very clearly defined, both regarding the passengers, and I would say it's safe to say that we have understandings with national security officials around the world, which is part of how you establish flight agreements."

Addressing the threat posed by ideological extremism, the official noted,"I said, well, we are dealing with radical terrorists who have no regard for human life, including their own, and their goal is to murder and to prevent peaceful ties between peoples and countries. We unfortunately have experienced that, and this is why we have to take very strict, very, very strict security precautions all the time. And any time there is any sort of incident, we will go back and double and triple check our own procedures, and certainly if there are partners involved, work together with them."

Security agencies across the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Israel are currently coordinating closely. Direct commercial flights in the region continue under enhanced vigilance.

"We certainly are working very closely because we have regular direct flights and have continued regular direct flights," the official said. "I will point out that Etihad from Abu Dhabi to Tel Aviv has continued flying throughout, and once we have clarified that we understood what happened here, we will resume all the Dubai flights as well. That's the intention."

Outlining the sequence of the ongoing investigation, the official noted that establishing immediate operational security takes priority over broader background checks.

"I think that my assessment is, your first stage, I think the most immediate part of what happened yesterday, and I'm sure today, is understanding what happened on the aircraft," the official explained. "Anything that led up to that, that sometimes can be a matter of days when you have the preliminary level of issues, a matter of days until you know that you have proper protocol in place to prevent a repeat, but then of course it becomes an ongoing investigation, and I think that I have no doubt in my mind that it will be complete and thorough."

Earlier, in an interview with Fox News, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu confirmed that the co-pilot is being interrogated with Israeli investigators taking part in the questioning.

"The attacker, the co-pilot who attacked the captain, is now being interrogated. What we know so far is that he underwent Islamist radical indoctrination," Netanyahu said.

Netanyahu said initial findings suggest the co-pilot was suicidal and intended to crash the aircraft. He praised Captain Smit Machchhar's "tremendous act of heroism," noting that despite being stabbed and "fighting for his life," he managed to unlock the cockpit door, enabling passengers and crew to intervene and avert a 9/11-style catastrophe.

Preliminary investigation began after flydubai Flight FZ1073 made an emergency landing at Tabuk Airport.

After the initial Saudi inquiry, the suspect will be handed over to Emirati authorities for a second round of investigation, which Israeli officials expect to yield crucial findings.

Captain Smit Machchhar, who suffered serious injuries in the attack, was shifted to Abu Dhabi for advanced treatment. The Indian Embassy in the UAE has confirmed he is out of danger and recovering well.(ANI)

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