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Home / World / No Iran-US talks planned in Islamabad during Araghchi visit: Iran's Foreign Ministry

No Iran-US talks planned in Islamabad during Araghchi visit: Iran's Foreign Ministry

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ANI
Updated At : 04:40 AM Apr 25, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], April 25 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Ministry on Saturday (local time) stated that no talks are scheduled with the United States in Islamabad during the ongoing visit of a delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi.

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Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei said that a delegation led by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has arrived in Islamabad for talks with Pakistani leaders, amid efforts to promote regional peace.

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He also clarified that no direct meeting is planned between Iran and the United States during the visit.

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In a post on X, Baghaei wrote, "We arrive in Islamabad, Pakistan, for an official visit. FM Araghchi will be meeting with Pakistani high-level officials in concert with their ongoing mediation & good offices for ending American imposed war of aggression and the restitution of peace in our region."

"No meeting is planned to take place between Iran and the U.S. Iran's observations would be conveyed to Pakistan," the post read.

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Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Islamabad, Pakistan, on Friday (local time), raising prospects of renewed peace talks between Tehran and the United States, ARY News reported.

During his visit, Araghchi is expected to hold meetings with Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Army Chief Asim Munir. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei is also accompanying him on the trip.

Following his stop in Islamabad, the Iranian foreign minister is set to travel onward to Muscat and Moscow as part of his regional tour, ARY News reported.

The visit comes after the White House announced that US President Donald Trump will send Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner to Pakistan to engage in talks linked to Tehran, signalling a fresh push for dialogue.

Earlier, the White House said that US President Donald Trump has decided to dispatch Special Envoy Steve Witkoff and senior adviser Jared Kushner to Pakistan to engage in discussions linked to Iran, as Washington signalled potential diplomatic engagement with Tehran. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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