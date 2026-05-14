"No justification for terrorism in any form": EAM Jaishankar at BRICS FM Meeting

New Delhi [India], May 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday called for "zero tolerance" against terrorism and stressed the urgent need for reforms in the multilateral system, including the United Nations Security Council, in his national statement at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting.

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Addressing global and regional issues, Jaishankar said terrorism continued to pose a major threat to international peace and stability. "Terrorism remains a continuing threat. There can be no justification for terrorism in any form," he said.

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He also condemned cross-border terrorism, saying it violated the core principles governing relations between nations. "Cross-border terrorism violates the basic principles of international relations. Zero tolerance must remain an uncompromising and universal norm," Jaishankar stated.

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Furthermore, the External Affairs Minister also spoke about the impact of rapid technological change on the global order, highlighting concerns over trust, transparency and unequal access to technology. "Technological advancements are reshaping the global landscape. While they offer opportunities, they also raise concerns relating to trust, transparency, and equitable access," he said.

Jaishankar stressed that narrowing the digital divide should remain a shared global priority.

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On climate change, he said effective climate action must be supported by fairness and financial commitments. "Climate change continues to be a defining challenge. Climate action must go hand in hand with climate justice, with credible commitments, adequate financing, and accessible support," he noted.

The minister also expressed concern over the weakening state of multilateral institutions, particularly the United Nations. "Even as challenges mount, the multilateral system unfortunately weakens. The state of the United Nations, which is at its core, is particularly worrisome," he said.

Calling for reforms in global governance structures, Jaishankar said the need for "reformed multilateralism" was becoming increasingly urgent. "With each passing day, the case for reformed multilateralism only gets stronger. This includes the reform of the UN Security Council in both the permanent and non-permanent categories. Continued delay comes at a high cost," he added.

Meanwhile, India on Tuesday delivered a scathing critique regarding reports of China extending support to Pakistan during Operation Sindoor, with the Ministry of External Affairs asserting that countries backing efforts to "protect terror infrastructure" must reflect on the impact such actions have on their global standing.

The sharp rebuke was issued during an External Affairs press briefing on Tuesday, following reports and queries regarding Beijing's admission that it provided technical assistance to Islamabad during the May 2025 military engagement. The conflict was a direct consequence of the terror attacks in Pahalgam.

Addressing mediapersons, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal emphasised that the international community is closely watching how major powers align themselves.

"We have seen reports that corroborate what was known earlier," Jaiswal said at the weekly media briefing.

"It is for nations that consider themselves responsible to reflect on whether supporting attempts to protect terrorist infrastructure affects their reputation and standing," Jaiswal stated. (ANI)

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