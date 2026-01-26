DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big with Tribune! Holiday Sale now extended till 26 January
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / No more hostages in Gaza, confirms Israel

No more hostages in Gaza, confirms Israel

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 09:25 PM Jan 26, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Tel Aviv [Israel], January 26 (ANI): The Israel Defence Forces (IDF) on Monday announced that there were officially no more Israeli hostages in Gaza.

Advertisement

Ran Gvili, a slain Israeli police officer's mortal remains have been identified and will be returned for burial, the IDF announced.

Advertisement

In a post on X, the IDF said, "There are officially no more hostages in captivity in Gaza."

Advertisement

"The deceased hostage SFC Ran Gvili has been identified and will be returned for burial. According to the information and intelligence available to us, SFC Ran Gvili, 24, who served in the Israeli Police Special Forces, fell in combat on the morning of Oct 7, 2023, and his body was abducted to Gaza. The IDF expresses deep condolences to family. The IDF will continue to support the families and the returnees, and to act to strengthen the security of the citizens of Israel," the IDF stated.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that he fulfilled his promise of having no hostages in Gaza.

Advertisement

"There are no more hostages in Gaza. I promised you, citizens of Israel - we will bring them all back home," he said in a post on X.

It marked the first time since 2014 that there were no Israeli hostages in the enclave, CNN reported.

Israel had put a condition that the full opening of the Rafah crossing and advancement to the second phase of the Gaza peace plan would be done only post retrieval and return of all of the living and deceased hostages, as per CNN.

Meanwhile, Al Jazeera quoted Hamas as saying that in return for providing all necessary information to mediators and to Israel for the successful return of all the captives held in Gaza, Israel must keep up its end of the bargain, "especially the opening of the Rafah crossing in both directions without restrictions, the entry of the Gaza Strip's needs in the required quantities, the lifting of the ban on any of them, the complete withdrawal from the Gaza Strip, and facilitating the work of the National Committee for the Administration of the Gaza Strip." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts