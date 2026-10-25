No offer made to US, no proposal sent to Pakistan mediator on Strait of Hormuz reopening: Iranian Media rejects reports 

Tehran [Iran], October 25 (ANI): Iran has made no new proposal to Pakistani mediators and rejects a reported offer to US on reopening of the Strait of Hormuz in exchange for lifting the US naval blockade, the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim news agency reported.

According to Press TV, the sources told Tasnim news agency that reports coming from a Saudi Arabian outlet are “a lie and fabrication".

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It was reported from a Saudi Arabian outlet earlier that Tehran has presented the offer to the US administration via Pakistan that the Strait of Hormuz will open if the naval blockade is lifted by Washington.

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On October 18, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Iranian media outlets thatIran’s offer to the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz within seven days is still on the table. The remarks were made in Baghdad.

“Our situation is clear and based on the seven-days proposal presented to ​the ​US. They shared comments which we ⁠are reviewing… If there is any ‌honesty on the US part, which there isn’t, the way to reopening the Strait of Hormuz is obvious,” he said.

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Meanwhile, US President Trump said a deal with Iran remains possible but refuses to rule out further military action, saying he wants any agreement to permanently prevent Tehran from developing a nuclear weapon.

Also, US President Donald Trump has issued a direct military warning to Tehran, teasing another potential US strike on Iran if the country fails to reach a diplomatic agreement, remarking that Washington might launch "another little Epic Fury" to compel compliance.

Addressing a campaign rally in Florida, Trump adopted an aggressive foreign policy posture while highlighting his past national security decisions and taking aim at the Iranian leadership.

"We may do another little Epic Fury, or they'll agree," Trump told the cheering crowd, hinting at kinetic action if negotiations falter.

Questioning Tehran's strategic foresight, Trump said, "If they're smart, they'll just say, 'Let's get down to business. But, you know, I doubt they'll do that because perhaps they're not smart."

With political tensions and US rhetoric over the possibility of military intervention in Iran escalating, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) on Saturday claimed that Iran maintained full control over the Strait of Hormuz, asserting that security was being maintained for vessels operating in the region in accordance with Iranian regulations.

The claim came as the IRGC Navy alleged that two supertankers carrying a combined cargo of more than 4.5 million barrels of crude oil had struck naval mines while attempting to navigate what Tehran described as an unauthorised southern route through the strategic waterway.

Amid the escalating tensions, Iran warned that it would not allow US military vessels to enter the Persian Gulf, challenging Washington's assertions that Iranian military capabilities had been significantly weakened.

As per Iranian state broadcaster Press TV, Chief of the General Staff of Iran's Armed Forces, Major General Ali Abdollahi, said Iranian forces had rendered the US Navy ineffective in the region.

"The US president must only dream of their military and army entering the Persian Gulf again. They will take this wish to their graves," Abdollahi said.

"We will under no circumstances and at no time allow US military vessels to enter the Persian Gulf," he added.

Abdollahi also questioned US President Donald Trump's repeated claims that Iran's nuclear facilities had been destroyed, asking why Washington continued to raise concerns about Tehran's nuclear programme if its facilities had already been eliminated. (ANI)

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