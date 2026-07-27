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Home / World / "No path forward except resistance": Khamenei commends Hezbollah's "unyielding" stance against Israel

"No path forward except resistance": Khamenei commends Hezbollah's "unyielding" stance against Israel

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ANI
Updated At : 04:18 AM Jul 27, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], July 27 (ANI): Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei on Sunday commended Hezbollah for its steadfast stance against Israel, characterising the Lebanese movement's perseverance as a beacon of liberation for oppressed communities globally.

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In an official statement released by his office and reported by Press TV, Khamenei responded to a letter of allegiance from Hezbollah fighters. The Leader commended the movement for standing "like an unyielding rock" against what he characterised as the "savage aggression" of Israel and its allies.

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Ayatollah Khamenei stated, "Today, as the nations of the world have grown weary of the tyranny and oppression of the US government and criminal Zionists, who are the destroyers of lives and generations, there remains no path forward except resistance."

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The Leader noted that Hezbollah's enduring campaign serves as "an inspiring message for the free nations of the world in their quest for liberation from the oppression and tyranny of Global Arrogance and its proxies."

Khamenei further lauded Hezbollah's commanders and fighters for their endurance, describing their commitment as rooted in Islamic principles, scriptural promises, and the legacy of Imam Khomeini alongside the late Former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, according to Press TV.

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"In line with the policy set by the great martyred Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Imam Seyyed Ali Khamenei, the Islamic Republic of Iran considers the defence of these oppressed yet powerful fighters to be its strategic mandate," the statement emphasised.

Highlighting mounting global dissatisfaction with Washington and the Israeli regime, the Supreme Leader asserted that "no path forward except jihad and resistance" remains, expressing certainty in ultimate victory, Press TV reported.

Ayatollah Khamenei also commended the resilience of the Lebanese population, particularly in southern regions, pointing to their sacrifices as crucial to sustaining the resistance movement. Reaffirming Iran's core diplomatic posture, he underscored that defending Hezbollah fighters remains a fundamental strategic imperative for Tehran.

According to Press TV, Ayatollah Khamenei made clear that "Iran has designated the preservation of Lebanon's territorial integrity and the absolute, unconditional termination of the Zionist regime's aggression as the primary condition for any agreement to ending the war against the aggressive United States."

Paying tribute to fallen fighters including former Secretary-General Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, the Supreme Leader observed that their sacrifices had elevated Hezbollah "from a sapling into a mighty tree," bringing honour to Lebanon across the Islamic world.

The Leader concluded with prayers for Hezbollah's forces, veterans, displaced civilians, and martyrs' families, voicing confidence in their ultimate success.

His message directly responded to a pledge from Hezbollah personnel, who assured Ayatollah Khamenei that he would find in them "nothing but obedience, an unyielding will to achieve victory, and a love of martyrdom," according to Press TV.

Additionally, Qatar's Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi held a telephonic conversation with Lebanese Deputy Prime Minister Tarek Mitri earlier in the day.

The diplomats reviewed bilateral relations and discussed efforts to address Lebanon's displacement crisis.

"The two sides discussed... efforts undertaken by the Lebanese government to address the challenges facing displaced persons, with the aim of creating suitable conditions for their return to their areas of origin while ensuring a dignified life," the Qatari Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated in a post on X.

"HE the Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed the State of Qatar's support for the efforts aimed at strengthening Lebanese state institutions and consolidating security and stability in Lebanon," the statement added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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