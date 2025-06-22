DT
PT
Home / World / No polls sans govt support: Bangladesh election body

No polls sans govt support: Bangladesh election body

PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 02:16 AM Jun 22, 2025 IST
The government plays a central role in the election process, the head of Bangladesh’s Election Commission said on Saturday, asserting that holding polls is “not possible” without its support.

Chief Election Commissioner AMM Nasir Uddin said that no matter “how independent” the top election body is said to be, “it is not possible to hold an election without the government’s support.”

“We have to conduct the polls with the cooperation of the government,” he said.

He added that the commission requires assistance from enforcement agencies and the administration to conduct the election. Earlier this month, Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus announced that polls will be held in the first half of April next year.

