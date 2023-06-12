No puberty blockers for kids: UK health service

London: The publicly funded health service in England has decided it will not routinely offer puberty-blocking drugs to children at gender identity clinics, saying more evidence is needed about the potential benefits and harms. The National Health Service said on Friday “outside of a research setting, puberty suppressing hormones should not be routinely commissioned for children and adolescents.” Children can still be given puberty blockers in exceptional cases, the NHS said. AP

1st-ever Hindu American Summit at US Capitol

Washington: A group of eminent Indian-Americans from across the country have come together to host the first ever Hindu-American Summit for Political Engagement at the US Capitol, which organisers said along with others would be addressed by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy. The Hindu-American Summit is to be held at the US Capitol on June 14 to raise the concerns of the Hindu community before the lawmakers. PTI

People attend a march through Paulista Avenue to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights during the annual pride parade, in Sao Paulo.