Tehran [Iran], September 20 (ANI): Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei has said that there were currently "no signs of a message or proposal" from the United States being conveyed through the Pakistani Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, who is set to visit Tehran on Sunday, according to Al Jazeera.

Addressing the media, Baghaei said, "It is natural for Pakistan, as a mediator in the region, to find opportunities to discuss regional issues. However, there are currently no signs of a message or proposal from the United States being conveyed."

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"The main goal of this visit is to follow up on previous agreements between the two countries, especially those made at the leadership level," he added, as per Al Jazeera, citing Iranian state TV.

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Naqvi is due to meet senior Iranian officials in Tehran to discuss bilateral relations between the two neighbouring countries.

The remarks come amid fragile conditions in West Asia.

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The first indication of a likely escalation in the threat matrix came when US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Saturday evening (local time) after an overnight stay at Camp David. Trump has cut short his weekend stay to head back to work.

This came in response to Iran setting seven conditions for Washington to start negotiations to end the ongoing war and warning that it was prepared for a “decisive war” if its demands were rejected.

Iran's security chief Mohsen Rezaei told Al Jazeera, “We remain in contact with the mediator Qatar, which has conveyed our conditions to Washington with the aim of ending the war. We are awaiting President Trump’s response. Our conditions are an end to the war on all fronts, the release of our frozen funds and an end to the naval blockade. It is in Washington’s interest to accept these conditions. Trump’s threats will not achieve any results. We are prepared for a decisive war."

That was followed by a high-security alert across US Diplomatic missions in West Asia. The US urged Americans to exercise caution in Iraq, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Qatar, Lebanon, Kuwait and Jordan.

"Iranian-supported Houthis have engaged in hostilities against Saudi Arabia, including civilian airports. This military conflict has the potential to escalate rapidly. Americans travelling to or from the region should monitor information about airport and airline operations.US diplomatic facilities, including outside West Asia, have been targeted. Iran and groups supportive of Iran may target other US interests overseas or at locations associated with the United States and Americans throughout the world, including US businesses and other institutions," the alert said.

Meanwhile, Russia Today reported that a US Bomber has departed an air base in the UK bound for West Asia. Iran's Press TV said that Air defence activity has been reported near the Kharab al-Jir base in Al-Hasakah, northeast Syria.

All this comes at a time when the conflict in West Asia is expected to be a focus as world leaders gather for the UN General Assembly in New York. The US President had earlier indicated that Iran was seeking a deal with the US even as he weighed the option of further military action against Tehran. The world's eyes are firmly trained on West Asia with hope that the conflict could see a peaceful solution. (ANI)

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