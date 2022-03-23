No survivors found in Chinese plane crash

PTI

Beijing, March 22

Over a day after a passenger aircraft with 132 persons on board crashed in south China, a Chinese official announced on Tuesday that no survivors have been found, official media here reported. No survivors have been found in the China plane crash, state-run Xinhua news agency quoted a Chinese official in a brief report.

The announcement came as hundreds of rescuers carried desperate search operations in the mountainous regions of China’s Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region where the Boeing 737 on the way from the Chinese city of Kunming to Guangzhou plunged and crashed on Monday. —