New Delhi [India], May 11 (ANI): Foreign Affairs Expert Robinder Sachdev reiterated India's stand that no third party has a role to play in Kashmir. He made the comments while speaking about US President Donald Trump's mediation offer on Kashmir.

Speaking to ANI, Sachdev said, "No third party has any role in our affairs".

While the US is a superpower and India has good and strategic relations with America, Sachdev said that "He (President Trump) wants to be a peacemaker".

He highlighted several examples where the US is offering mediation, such as with Ukraine and Gaza and said that these have not yet reached a peace format.

"He's playing out with Ukraine, that still has not reached a peace format, neither has Gaza".

In a post on Truth Social, Trump continued to hold on to the claim that the US had helped broker peace and offered to mediate for a solution on Kashmir.

"I am proud that the USA was able to help you arrive at this historic and heroic decision. While not even discussed, I am going to increase trade substantially with both of these great Nations. Additionally, I will work with you both to see if, after a "thousand years," a solution can be arrived at concerning Kashmir. God Bless the leadership of India and Pakistan on a job well done!!!"

India has time and again rejected any third-party intervention on the issue of Jammu and Kashmir and has unequivocally expressed that the region is an integral part of India.

Sachdev said that India looks forward to cooperation with America on "multiple strategic fronts."

In his remarks to ANI, he also hailed the measured actions India took against Pakistan and said that a message has gone loud and clear to the world and to Pakistan that India's doctrine now is "tit for tat".

Sachdev added, "I think it's good common sense on the part of India also. We have to focus on building our economic strength, our comprehensive national power, without getting into wars. But if a war is thrust upon us or if such terror attacks, thrust upon us, we will hit back hard, and I think that message has gone clear loud to the world and to and to Pakistan that our doctrine now is tit for tat and we will keep hitting unless you reform."

US President Donald Trump on Sunday welcomed the cessation of hostilities between India and Pakistan, saying that millions of people could have died if the peace had not been worked out. The US President was making a reference to a potential nuclear fallout between the two nations. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)