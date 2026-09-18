Seoul [South Korea], September 18 (ANI): South Korean President Lee Jae Myung on Friday ruled out any troop dispatch that could lead to the country's involvement in an overseas conflict. He stressed the need to protect South Korean citizens and national interests in the Strait of Hormuz, according to Yonhap News Agency.

“Let it be clear. There will be no dispatch of troops that will lead to involvement in a conflict. There will be no engagement or involvement in war,” Lee said in a press conference.

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The South Korean president said it was also clear that the country needs to conduct “the minimum level of activities” to safeguard nationals or the transportation route for crude oil in the area, as other countries do, Yonhap reported.

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South Korea's Cheonghae military unit has expanded the scope of its mission to carry out relevant activities in the area, but “it is true that we are reviewing and thinking about ways to strengthen (measures) on this,” Lee said.

Earlier in August, US President Donald Trump said in a Truth Social post that he had recently asked Lee whether South Korea would join the US in the “Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran”, but received a negative response.

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“While somewhat unrelated (?), I recently asked the President of South Korea if they would like to join us in the Denuclearization of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and they said, ‘No thanks!’ Thank you for your attention to this matter,” Trump said.

Trump also said that he had ordered a substantial reduction in the annual joint military exercises with South Korea, citing their cost, his “very good relationship” with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and concerns that the drills send an “inappropriate and hostile” signal to Pyongyang.

“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I was not happy with the fact that the United States had, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea,” Trump said.

Meanwhile, on domestic issues, Lee reaffirmed that he had no intention of seeking reelection through constitutional revision, also noting that his reelection is impossible under the Constitution, according to Yonhap.

“I once again make it clear that I have no intention to seek reelection,” he told a televised press conference.

The South Korean president's remarks follow repeated calls from the opposition bloc for him to declare his intentions, accusing him of seeking reelection, despite a constitutional clause that stipulates any changes to the presidential system shall not apply to the president in office at the time of a revision.

Friday's event marked the seventh press conference by the president since he took office in June 2025, but a rare one, given that most of his previous press conferences were held on and around special occasions, such as the first anniversary of his administration.

The event, announced three days earlier, comes after Lee saw his approval ratings decline to the lowest levels in the mid-30 per cent range in recent weeks, especially among young voters, Yonhap reported. (ANI)

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