No-trust motion tabled against Imran Khan in Pak Parliament

Debate on March 31

No-trust motion tabled against Imran Khan in Pak Parliament

Imran Khan

Islamabad, March 28

Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday tabled a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan who is facing his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018.

As the much-anticipated session began after a two-day recess on Monday, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri asked the members of Parliament, who are in favour of the motion, to stand up so that their numbers could be counted.

Sharif first moved a resolution to allow tabling of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, the lower house of the bicameral Parliament, which was approved by 161 yes votes.

Deputy Speaker Suri, who was chairing the session in the absence of Speaker Asad Qaidar, ruled that the "permission is granted to present the no-confidence resolution".

It was followed by tabling of the no-confidence motion by Sharif, capping the first phase of the constitutional procedure.

The House will begin a debate on the motion on March 31. — PTI

  • 342 total members in Pak National Assembly
  • 172 votes needed to oust Khan
  • 161 votes in favour of tabling no-confidence motion
  • 25 lawmakers have revolted against Khan within Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Entertainment

Will Smith's 'slap' turns insane viral moment, 'a new meme is born' and it has something to do with Nicole Kidman

2
Punjab

Bhagwant Mann unravels another 'pro-Punjab' decision; ration to be delivered at people's doorstep

3
Punjab

16,000 mohalla clinics to be set up in Punjab, health card for every resident: Singla

4
World

Alopecia areata: Know the medical condition Will Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett suffering from

5
Chandigarh

Bhagwant Mann, Harpal Cheema slam Centre's move; say Punjab will fight for its claim over Chandigarh

6
Punjab

Youth shot dead in broad daylight in Nawanshahr

7
Punjab

Drug case: Bikram Majithia moves Supreme Court for quashing of FIRs

8
J & K

Indian Army can use Zojila tunnel in September 2024, two years ahead of deadline

9
Nation

SpiceJet aircraft hits light pole before take-off at Delhi airport; DGCA begins probe

10
Sports

Preity Zinta's twins enjoy their first IPL match; proud mommy thanks Punjab Kings for memorable experience: Pics inside

Don't Miss

View All
Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live, 215 challaned
Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death
Entertainment

Sridevi, Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Rajput, Bollywood stars whose properties went to charity after their death

Viral video: Entire school erupts in joy as blind girl scores in basketball game
World

Viral video: Blind student scores in basketball game, watch the entire school erupt in joy

Beware! Swindlers are on the prowl
Jalandhar

Beware! Cyber scammers using AAP’s Rs 1,000 poll promise to defraud Punjab women

GI tag for local carpets elates traders
J & K

GI tag for hand-knotted Kashmiri carpets elates traders

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family
Punjab

Drugs, alcohol take toll on 3 generations of Barnala family

Cyber fraudsters target Himachal Pradesh’s elderly men
Himachal

Cyber fraudsters lure Himachal Pradesh's elderly men into honey trap

Top Stories

Petrol, diesel price hike: Crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol price hike: Crosses Rs 100 mark in Delhi, Rs 115 in Mumbai; seventh hike in 8 days

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol in 4 cities crosses Rs 100

Pass law to check misuse of rural fund, Centre tells Punjab

Pass law to check misuse of Rural Development Fund, Centre tells Punjab

Cash-strapped AAP govt may take ordinance route to amend rul...

Will Smith apologizes to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action

Will Smith apologises to Chris Rock for slap, academy weighs action

In his statement, Smith also apologized to the academy, show...

Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: High Court

Art of letter writing almost on verge of extinction: High Court

Justice Grewal observes a phrase or an idiom sent through a ...

Cities

View All

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana optician shot at in Amritsar's Manawala area, injured

Bharat Bandh: Protests hit banking services, biz in Amritsar

Impersonation: RTA nabs man while taking driving test on behalf of youth

Amritsar: An afternoon dedicated to treasure trove of Punjabi literature

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa dists sans judge, litigants suffer

Lone labour court for 7 Malwa districts sans judge, litigants suffer

Give regular jobs: Health workers

Vigilance probe ordered into construction work at Maharaja Ranjit Singh Punjab Technical University

Mansa police set up 24-hour cyber help desk

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Partial rollback of water tariff hike likely in Chandigarh

CCTV cameras go live in Chandigarh, 215 challaned

No fresh Covid case in Chandigarh tricity

Panchkula shuttler wins Polish Open

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Massive fire breaks out at Delhi’s Ghazipur landfill site; minister demands report

Speaker suspends 3 BJP MLAs amid chaos in Delhi Assembly

Delhi HC pulls up Twitter, says micro-blogging platform not bothered about sensitivities of people from other regions, ethnicities

Ahead of Gujarat Assembly polls, state tribal party leader meets AAP chief Kejriwal in Delhi

AIIMS Infosys Oncology Chair for UK-based doctor Ranjit Manchanda

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Jalandhar civic body budget meeting unlikely before March 31

Cracks appear in adjoining homes as pvt hospital constructs basement

Strike by bank, LIC staff hits services in city

FIR filed against unidentified swindlers, cyber scammers

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Petrol, diesel hike: Know what is the current price in Punjab cities, Chandigarh

Ludhiana MC passes estimated budget of Rs1,034 cr for next fiscal

No payment to contractors without approval of area councillor: Ludhiana Mayor

Ludhiana: Major hospitals under scanner for paying 'less' property tax

Ludhiana: Massive rally marks bank employees' two-day strike

General House of civic body passes ~121-crore Budget

General House of civic body passes Rs121-crore Budget

Councillors at odds, boycott meeting

Vax drive slow in district

Take action in 15 fraud cases, demand Pbi varsity students

Rajpura girl bags powerlifting gold