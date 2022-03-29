No-trust motion tabled against Imran Khan in Pak Parliament

Islamabad, March 28

Pakistan's Leader of the Opposition and PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif on Monday tabled a no-confidence motion in the National Assembly against Prime Minister Imran Khan who is facing his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018.

As the much-anticipated session began after a two-day recess on Monday, Deputy Speaker Qasim Khan Suri asked the members of Parliament, who are in favour of the motion, to stand up so that their numbers could be counted.

Sharif first moved a resolution to allow tabling of the no-confidence motion in the National Assembly, the lower house of the bicameral Parliament, which was approved by 161 yes votes.

Deputy Speaker Suri, who was chairing the session in the absence of Speaker Asad Qaidar, ruled that the "permission is granted to present the no-confidence resolution".

It was followed by tabling of the no-confidence motion by Sharif, capping the first phase of the constitutional procedure.

The House will begin a debate on the motion on March 31. — PTI