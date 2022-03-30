No-trust vote against Pakistan PM Imran Khan on April 3, says minister

PTI

Islamabad, March 29

The voting on the no-confidence motion against Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held on April 3, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid said on Tuesday.

Opposition vows to bring down govt Islamabad: Pakistan opposition parties have vowed to bring down the beleaguered government of PM Imran Khan, who is facing his toughest political test since assuming office in 2018. The Pakistan Democratic Movement, which among others include Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl, organised a big rally on the Srinagar highway in Islamabad on Monday night. PTI

Rashid was addressing the media in Islamabad over the latest political situation after the Opposition parties submitted a no-confidence motion against Khan on Monday during a session of the National Assembly.

“There will be a debate on the no-confidence motion on March 31, followed by voting on April 3,” he said, claiming Khan would emerge victorious. He predicted that all estranged allies would come back to support the government headed by Khan as already done by the Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q).

He also said all roads had been cleared and there was no blockade in part of the city after the ruling Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Opposition parties held separate political rallies on Sunday and Monday. —