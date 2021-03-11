No-trust vote against Sri Lankan govt on cards

PTI

Colombo, April 25

A Sri Lankan dissident lawmaker, fired by President Gotabaya Rajapaksa from the Cabinet for his critical views, claimed on Monday that the Opposition has crossed the 113-mark required to win a no-trust motion against the government in the 225-member Parliament.

President Gotabaya, facing fierce public protests against his government's mishandling of the country's worst economic crisis, had said he would hand over the government to any group that could muster 113 seats but would not step down from the presidency.

Udaya Gammanpila, who held the energy ministry portfolio before being sacked by Gotabaya Rajapaksa along with industry minister Wimal Weerawansa for openly criticising then Finance Minister and the President's younger brother Basil Rajapaksa, is advocating an all-party interim government with the resignation of Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa.

Gammanpila said with enough numbers of MPs breaking away from the government and with support from the main Opposition Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB), Marxist Janatha Vikmuthi Peramuna (JVP) and the Tamil National Alliance (TNA), they are assured of winning the no-trust vote. "We told the SJB to wait till we could get 113, now we have 120," he claimed.

The SJB, which started collecting signatures to move a no-confidence motion against the government in early April, appeared to have abandoned the effort due to uncertainty of numbers. —

