No unusual activity spotted around Russia’s nuclear weapons: Western official

London, October 4
There are no indications of any unusual activity surrounding Moscow’s nuclear arsenal following the latest nuclear threats by Russian President Vladimir Putin, a Western official said on Tuesday.
“We have not seen any indicators or activities that we would think are out of the norm. We have not seen activity which is beyond the usual for the sorts of activities that are conducted by those elements of the Russians’ strategic forces,” the official, who was speaking on condition of anonymity, told reporters. Reuters
