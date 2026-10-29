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Home / World / Noel to quit 6 Tata boards on November 12

Noel to quit 6 Tata boards on November 12

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Aditya Rangroo
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 01:22 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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Noel Tata. File
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Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, is set to step down from the boards of six key Tata Group companies on November 12, coinciding with his 70th birthday, in line with the conglomerate’s retirement policy for non-executive directors. The move will mark a significant leadership transition at the salt-to-software conglomerate, where Noel Tata currently holds key positions across several listed and unlisted group companies. He serves as non-executive chairman of Trent, Voltas, Tata Investment Corporation and Tata International, among other group entities, and as vice-chairman of Tata Steel and Titan Company. Despite stepping down from the six operating companies’ boards, Noel Tata will continue as a nominee director of Tata Trusts on the board of Tata Sons, the group’s holding company.

His ongoing position on the Tata Sons board will enable him to maintain a significant role in the conglomerate's governance, considering that Tata Trusts together holds approximately 66 percent of Tata Sons.

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He will also remain with Trent Hypermarket Ltd, the joint venture of Trent and Tesco that runs the Star Bazaar and Star Daily retail brands.

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Nonetheless, succession strategies for many of his other directorships and leadership positions have not been officially revealed.

The shift comes at a crucial time for the group, as conversations regarding governance, board selections, and Tata Sons' future direction gain more focus.

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