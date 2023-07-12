Non-bailable warrant against Imran Khan

Islamabad, July 11
The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against ex-PM Imran Khan and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case of contempt.
The contempt proceedings were initiated last year against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan and former party leaders Chaudhry and Asad Umar for allegedly using “intemperate” language against the electoral watchdog and its head.
