Non-bailable warrant against Imran Khan

PTI

Islamabad, July 11

The Election Commission of Pakistan on Tuesday issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against ex-PM Imran Khan and former Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Chaudhry in a case of contempt.

The contempt proceedings were initiated last year against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Khan and former party leaders Chaudhry and Asad Umar for allegedly using “intemperate” language against the electoral watchdog and its head.

#Imran Khan #Pakistan