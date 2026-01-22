DT
PT
Home / World / ‘None of our business’, Putin says on Greenland

‘None of our business’, Putin says on Greenland

Putin says this in his televised remarks at the national Security Council meeting late on Wednesday night

PTI
Moscow, Updated At : 08:57 AM Jan 22, 2026 IST
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reuters
With US President Donald Trump’s demand to acquire Greenland putting Denmark on the edge and rocking the unity of NATO, Russian President Vladimir Putin said he is not concerned about the issue.

"What happens to Greenland is none of our business," Putin said in his televised remarks at the national Security Council meeting late on Wednesday night.

"Incidentally, Denmark has always treated Greenland as a colony and has been quite harsh, if not cruel, towards it. But that's a different matter entirely, and I doubt anyone's interested in it right now.

"It certainly doesn't concern us. I think they'll sort it out among themselves," Putin said, reminding that in 1917, Denmark had sold the Virgin Islands to the United States.

Putin also recalled that in 1867, Russia had sold Alaska to the United States for USD 7.2 million.

