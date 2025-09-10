DT
Home / World / Normalcy gradually returns to Nepal as army takes control of security

Normalcy gradually returns to Nepal as army takes control of security

Authorities have also issued orders for residents to remain indoors unless 'absolutely necessary', in a bid to prevent further unrest
PTI
Kathmandu, Updated At : 10:31 AM Sep 10, 2025 IST
A man hands over a gun taken from the riot police to an army personal, during a protest against Monday's killing of 19 people after anti-corruption protests that were triggered by a social media ban, which was later lifted, during a curfew in Kathmandu, Nepal, September 9, 2025. Reuters
Army troops fanned out across Kathmandu and other cities from early Wednesday morning, enforcing restrictive orders and restoring calm, a day after violent anti-government protests swept across Nepal, triggering the resignation of K P Sharma Oli as Prime Minister.

The Nepali Army, which assumed command of nationwide security operations at 10 pm on Tuesday, imposed restrictions in several areas across the country, including Kathmandu, Lalitpur, and Bhaktapur cities, to contain the unrest that continued even hours after Oli stepped down.

In a statement, the army expressed concern over the actions of certain groups, which are "taking undue advantage of the difficult situation" and causing “severe damage to ordinary citizens and public property.” "We have deployed our troops to prevent any untoward incidents, including looting and vandalism,” said an officer from the Nepal Army headquarters.

Authorities have also issued orders for residents to remain indoors unless "absolutely necessary", in a bid to prevent further unrest, he said.

Since early morning, the normally bustling streets of Kathmandu wore a deserted look. Only a few residents ventured out, primarily to stock up on daily essentials.

Roads were heavily patrolled by security personnel and fire trucks were seen responding to blazes in government and private buildings that were set on fire by agitators on Tuesday.

Protesters on Tuesday set fire to the Parliament, the President's Office, the PM's residence, government buildings, political parties' offices and homes of senior leaders.

Prime Minister Oli quit shortly after hundreds of agitators entered his office demanding his resignation for the death of at least 19 people in police action during Monday's protests by Gen Z over corruption and a government ban on social media. The ban on social media was lifted Monday night.

