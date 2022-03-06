North Korea fires another ballistic missile into sea

Seoul, March 5
North Korea on Saturday fired a ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbours' militaries, extending Pyongyang's streak of weapons tests this year amid a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the US.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile fired from an area near the North Korean capital flew about 270 kilometers eastward at a maximum altitude of 560 kilometers (348 miles) before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russia-Ukraine War LIVE updates: Putin says Ukraine's future in doubt as cease-fires collapse
With the Kremlin's rhetoric growing fiercer and a reprieve f...
Russia-Ukraine War: Evacuation from Sumy top priority, says MEA
India pushes for local ceasefire to rescue nationals in conf...
Judge to juniors: Explain why gunmen misused
Haryana judicial officer’s wife, son were shot 4 yrs ago
Himachal's Gaggal airport to be expanded in 2 phases
Decision taken at meeting of Kangra dist officials with AAI