North Korea fires another ballistic missile into sea

Seoul, March 5

North Korea on Saturday fired a ballistic missile into the sea, according to its neighbours' militaries, extending Pyongyang's streak of weapons tests this year amid a prolonged freeze in nuclear negotiations with the US.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile fired from an area near the North Korean capital flew about 270 kilometers eastward at a maximum altitude of 560 kilometers (348 miles) before landing in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan. — AP