North Korea suspected of ballistic missile launch days after US, S Korea, Japan military drill

Tokyo [Japan], September 20 (ANI): North Korea is suspected of having launched a ballistic missile, Japan's Prime Minister's Office said on Sunday, issuing an emergency alert and directing authorities to gather information, monitor developments and take precautionary measures.

The Japanese Prime Minister's Office said in a post on X, "[Emergency alert] North Korea has launched a suspected ballistic missile. More updates to follow."

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Following the alert, the Prime Minister's Office issued instructions to relevant authorities, calling for heightened vigilance and immediate measures to assess the situation.

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In a separate post, the office said, "Instruction by the Prime Minister in Response to the Suspected Ballistic Missile Launch by North Korea", with the Japanese government directing authorities to focus on three areas.

"1. Dedicate maximum effort to gather and analyze information, and provide the public with information in a timely and appropriate manner. 2. Ensure the safety of aircraft, vessels, and other assets. 3. Take all possible measures for precaution, including readiness for contingencies."

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The suspected launch comes days after the United States, South Korea and Japan concluded a five-day trilateral military exercise, Freedom Edge, aimed at strengthening cooperation and operational capabilities across multiple domains.

The exercise began on September 7 in international waters east and south of South Korea's Jeju Island.

According to South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS), the drills involved maritime, air and cyber operations.

“The three nations will leverage the drills to enhance operational capabilities and joint response capabilities across multiple domains, including maritime, air and cyber, while maintaining a robust and stable cooperative relationship,” the JCS said in a statement.

The exercise involved major naval and aerial units from the three countries and was overseen by a joint exercise control group, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing the South Korean military.

The JCS described Freedom Edge as an annual defensive exercise conducted in accordance with international legal frameworks and norms.

“It is aimed at enhancing deterrence and response capabilities against North Korean nuclear and missile threats, while safeguarding regional peace and stability,” the JCS said.

The latest Japanese alert also follows a similar suspected launch reported on August 20, when Japan's Prime Minister's Office issued an emergency notification after North Korea was reported to have launched a suspected ballistic missile.

At the time, Tokyo directed authorities to maximise efforts to gather and analyse information, provide timely updates to the public and ensure the safety of aircraft and vessels.

The Prime Minister's Office had issued similar emergency alerts on August 12 and August 6 following suspected North Korean ballistic missile launches.

The latest development comes against the backdrop of continued military activity and heightened security concerns on the Korean Peninsula, with Tokyo maintaining precautionary measures following suspected North Korean missile launches. (ANI)

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