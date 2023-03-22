North Korea test-fired cruise missiles, says South Korea

Seoul, March 22
South Korea says North Korea has test-launched multiple cruise missiles towards the North's eastern waters.
The launches on Wednesday are the North's fourth weapons tests since the US and South Korean militaries began large-scale military drills last week. North Korea views the drill as a preparation to attack it.
The US-South Korean military drills are to end on Thursday.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said North Korea fired “several” cruise missiles from its north-eastern coastal town of Hamhung.
