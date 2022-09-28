North Korea test launches missile on eve of US Vice-President Kamala Harris’s trip to Seoul

Seoul, September 28
South Korea says North Korea has fired a ballistic missile towards its eastern waters a day before a visit by US Vice-President Kamala Harris.
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the missile was launched on Wednesday but gave no further details.
It was the second missile launched by North Korea this week.
Harris is to visit the demilitarised zone separating the rival Koreas during her visit to South Korea.
The launch also comes as the US and South Korean navy ships are conducting drills off the Korean Peninsula's east coast.
