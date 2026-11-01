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Home / World / North Korea tests cluster bomb warhead for tactical ballistic missiles, vows to field various types by year-end

North Korea tests cluster bomb warhead for tactical ballistic missiles, vows to field various types by year-end

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ANI
Updated At : 09:42 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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Seoul [South Korea], November 1 (ANI): North Korea has tested a cluster-bomb warhead designed to be mounted on tactical ballistic missiles and vowed to deploy various types of such warheads by the end of this year, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing its state media.

The North's Missile Administration conducted the test on Saturday to assess the combat adaptability and destructive capability of a cluster-bomb warhead intended for tactical ballistic missiles, the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.

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The research institutes under the Missile Administration "confirmed that Standard Type 2 cluster-bomb warhead is capable of turning into ashes a target area of 12 to 13 hectares with its highest-density power," KCNA said.

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The general director of the Missile Administration said cluster-bomb warheads were classified into four categories based on their intended purposes.

"Within this year we will enable units to select and use all those types according to operational aims and specific features of targets," the director was quoted as saying.

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A cluster bomb releases dozens to hundreds of smaller explosive submunitions, allowing it to strike multiple targets across a wide area.

South Korea's military said it had been monitoring the missile launch, which was fired towards the Yellow Sea from an area near the northwestern county of Chongju.

"Under close information sharing between South Korea and the United States, (we) tracked relevant activities before North Korea's missile launch and maintained a readiness posture," South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said on Sunday, a day after the test, according to Yonhap.

South Korea's military generally announces North Korean ballistic missile launches shortly after they take place.

Shin Jong-woo, secretary-general of the Seoul-based Korea Defense and Security Forum, said the missile appeared to be the Hwasong-11 Ra.

In April, North Korea had announced testing cluster bombs mounted on the Hwasong-11 Ra tactical ballistic missile. The launch was overseen by North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and his daughter Ju-ae, Yonhap reported.

Saturday's test comes amid renewed calls by the top diplomats of South Korea, the United States and Japan for the complete denuclearisation of North Korea during their trilateral talks in Atlanta.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio also said on Saturday that President Donald Trump remained open to holding talks with Kim Jong-un if Pyongyang was willing to discuss issues of concern to Washington and its allies.

However, no meeting between the two leaders has been scheduled, according to Yonhap. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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