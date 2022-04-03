North Korea warns Seoul of ‘serious threat’ over missile remark

AP

Seoul, April 3

The influential sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un called South Korea's defence minister a “scum-like guy” for talking about pre-emptive strikes on the North, warning Sunday that the South may face “a serious threat”.

Kim Yo Jong's statement came amid heightened tensions between the rival Koreas over the North's spate of weapon tests this year, including its first intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) launch in more than four years.

The ICBM test that broke North Korea's four-year moratorium on big weapon tests was a huge embarrassment to South Korea's liberal President Moon Jae-in, who has pushed hard to achieve greater reconciliation between the countries and find a peaceful resolution to the North Korean nuclear crisis.

During a visit to the country's strategic missile command on Friday, South Korean Defence Minister Suh Wook said that South Korea has the ability and readiness to launch precision strikes on North Korea if it detects the North intends to fire missiles at South Korea.

Seoul has long maintained such a pre-emptive military strategy to cope with North Korea's growing missile and nuclear threats, but it was still highly unusual for a senior Seoul official under the Moon administration to publicly discuss it.

On Sunday, Kim's sister, Kim Yo Jong, issued blistering rhetoric directed at Suh and threats towards Seoul.

“The senseless and scum-like guy dare mention a pre-emptive strike' at a nuclear weapons state,” Kim Yo Jong said in a statement carried by state media.

“South Korea may face a serious threat owing to the reckless remarks made by its defence minister. South Korea should discipline itself if it wants to stave off disaster,” she said.

Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the North's ruling Workers' Party, is in-charge of relations with Seoul and Washington. South Korea's spy service says she is the North's No. 2 official behind her brother.

Pak Jong Chon, a secretary in the Workers' Party's central committee, separately warned that “any slight misjudgement and ill statement rattling the other party under the present situation” may trigger “a dangerous conflict and a full-blown war.”

Pak said North Korea will “mercilessly direct military force into destroying major targets in Seoul and the South Korean army” if South Korea pre-emptively attacks North Korea.

Relations between the Koreas briefly flourished in 2018 after North Korea abruptly reached out to South Korea and the United States and expressed its willingness to put its nuclear program on the bargaining table.