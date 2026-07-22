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Home / World / 'North Macedonia supports India's permanent membership in reformed UNSC; intent to join India-led global initiatives': MEA

'North Macedonia supports India's permanent membership in reformed UNSC; intent to join India-led global initiatives': MEA

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ANI
Updated At : 04:58 AM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Skopje [North Macedonia], July 22 (ANI): Both North Macedonia and India work together in the multilateral forum and reiterated their support for India's permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

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Addressing a special press briefing during President Droupadi Murmu's state visit to North Macedonia, MEA Secretary (West) Sibi George said the two countries also discussed UN reforms and strengthening cooperation in multilateral forums.

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"Both sides have discussed the reform of the United Nations... Both North Macedonia and India work together in the multilateral forum, cooperate, and also they support India's permanent membership in a reformed UN Security Council."

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He also recalled North Macedonia's support to India in the fight against terrorism and said, "North Macedonia has supported India in its fight against terrorism; it had strongly condemned the Pahalgam terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir in India last year."

Secretary (West) said that North Macedonia has also expressed its intention to join key India-led global initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance, the Global Biofuels Alliance, and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure--which reflects the shared commitment of both countries to sustainable development and climate action.

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George also outlined the engagements scheduled for Wednesday, including the joint unveiling of a statue of Mahatma Gandhi by President Murmu and North Macedonian President Gordana Siljanovska-Davkova, besides a visit to the Mother Teresa Memorial House and Museum in Skopje, the birthplace of Mother Teresa.

When asked about the objectives of the visit and key areas of economic cooperation by the reporters, Sibi George informed that the visit enhances India's engagement with Europe.

"There has been a complete transformation in India's engagement with Europe in recent years. This includes deeper political, official and business interactions, not only with European Union member states but also with other countries across the continent," he said.

His remarks come as President Droupadi Murmu is on a historic state visit to North Macedonia, the first by an Indian President since the establishment of diplomatic relations in 1995. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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