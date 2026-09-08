“Not an era of war”: MEA on efforts to end Russia-Ukraine conflict, says India is ready to help with cessation of conflict

New Delhi [India], September 8 (ANI): India remains in touch with both Ukraine and Russia and is ready to assist in any manner to help bring the Russia-Ukraine conflict to an end, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday, reiterating New Delhi's position that the solution to the conflict will not emerge from the battlefield.

Addressing a biweekly media briefing, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's recent visit to Ukraine and Poland from September 3 to 5 focused on exploring prospects for dialogue and diplomacy, while reiterating India's consistent position that “this is not an era of war”.

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Jaiswal said, “The External Affairs Minister visited Ukraine and Poland recently. During his conversations, EAM noted that India has consistently maintained that this is not an era of war and a solution will not emerge from the battlefield. He also underlined Prime Minister Modi’s comments that endless war must now give way to the end of war. Noting that it is for the parties involved to find a way, he further added that if India can be of any help in any manner to bring the war to an end, it is ready to do so. India is in touch with both the Ukrainian and Russian sides and is trying to see if there are ideas and suggestions that can contribute to the cessation of the conflict.”

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Jaiswal said Jaishankar visited Kyiv on September 3, where he met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha and called on President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

“External Affairs Minister visited Ukraine's Kyiv on 3 September. He met with the Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, and he also called on President Zelenskyy. During his conversations, the EAM noted that India has consistently maintained that this is not an era of war and that the solution will not emerge from the battlefield. He also underlined PM Modi's comments that endless war must now give way to the end of war, noting that this is that it is for the parties involved to find a way," Jaiswal said.

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“He [Jaishankar] further added that if India can be of any help in any manner to bring the war to an end, it is ready to do so in consonance with the Prime Minister's recent call for an end to the war. EAM's visit was focused on exploring the prospects of dialogue and diplomacy," Jaiswal added.

On Prime Minister Narendra Modi's bilateral engagements during the upcoming BRICS Summit, Jaiswal said the Prime Minister would hold talks with numerous leaders and that the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict would be among the issues discussed.

Jaiswal said, “Our Prime Minister will hold bilateral talks with numerous leaders during the BRICS summit. Detailed information regarding the specific leaders and the timing of these meetings will be provided to you. As for the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine--this is one of the many issues that will come up during the bilateral discussions.”

On Indian nationals serving in the Russian Army, Jaiswal said New Delhi had taken up the matter with the Russian government and hoped for their early release.

“We have around two dozen people who still continue to be in the Russian Army, and we have taken up this matter with the Russian government. We hope to have them released at the earliest,” the MEA spokesperson said.

Earlier, on August 31,227 Indian nationals have been recruited into the Russian armed forces, of whom 139 have been discharged while 51 have passed away, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri said on Monday, underlining that New Delhi is in constant discussions with Moscow for the release and repatriation of those who remain.

He made the remarks while responding to an ANI question on Indians serving in the Russian army during a special briefing by the Ministry of External Affairs on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Kyrgyzstan.

Misri said the issue has been discussed between India and Russia at various levels and on several occasions.

"On the release of Indians from the Russian army, the issue of our nationals, our citizens, being recruited into the Russian armed forces has been discussed between India and Russia at various levels on various occasions," Misri said.

Meanwhile, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said that India and Russia want a peaceful solution to the Ukraine conflict, asserting that New Delhi’s position corresponds with Moscow’s.

Speaking to reporters via a virtual briefing from Moscow, Peskov said Russia is aware of India’s position on the Ukraine conflict and welcomed New Delhi’s willingness to contribute to efforts towards its resolution.

“We know the position of India on the Ukrainian conflict, and to a great extent, it corresponds with our own position, because we do want the solution of the Ukrainian conflict by peaceful means, and Russia is open to this process,” Peskov said.

He also said Russia welcomes India’s willingness to contribute to the process. “We welcome the willingness of the Indian side to contribute,” Peskov said.

Peskov also said the upcoming bilateral meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Narendra Modi would provide an opportunity to discuss the Ukraine conflict and wider international issues.

“It will be another opportunity for President Putin to inform his Indian friend on the current situation on the front, on the war with Ukraine, and it will be a great opportunity for exchange of opinions on international issues,” he said. (ANI)

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