"Not aware of any conversation between PM Modi, Trump:" MEA

New Delhi [India], October 16 (ANI): The Ministry of External Affairs on Thursday said that there was no phone call that took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump the previous day.

When asked about Trump's claim that India would stop buying Russian Oil, Spokesperson of MEA, Randhir Jaiswal, said that the two leaders had no phone call on Wednesday.

"On the question of whether there was a conversation or a telephone call between Prime Minister Modi and President Trump. I am not aware of any conversation yesterday between the two leaders," he said.

Jaiswal said that the two leaders spoke on October 9, where Prime Minister Modi congratulated Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan.

"Well, the telephone call happened between Prime Minister and President Trump. It was a call where he also congratulated President Trump on the success of the Gaza peace plan and they also reviewed the progress in trade negotiations and they also agreed to stay in touch. So this was the readout that was given post the telephone call. So, that is where it is," he said.

When further asked about the probability of PM Modi and Trump on the sidelines of the ASEAN Summit, Jaiswal said that the list of visitors and engagements will be announced later.

"First let us wait for us to announce the visit the visit will be announced at the appropriate time and thereafter we'll see, we'll update you with what programme is there what are the issues what are what are the meetings that will form part of our engagement but first please wait for the announcement of our participation in ASEAN summit," he said.

Talking about the energy sourcing, Jaiswal said that India's stance is as per the statement issued earlier in the day.

"I would again request all of you to look at the statement carefully. what we have had to say we have already said and I would urge that you know you have a look at the statement and you know all the issues from as far as we are concerned it is there for you to see how we approached the issue," he said.

Trump on Wednesday (local time) had said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that India would stop purchasing oil from Russia, and described it as "a big step" in efforts to increase global pressure on Moscow.

Responding to ANI on whether he viewed India as a reliable partner, Trump said, "Yeah, sure. He's [PM Modi] a friend of mine. We have a great relationship. I was not happy that India was buying oil. And he assured me today that they will not be buying oil from Russia. That's a big stop. Now we've got to get China to do the same thing."

Responding to queries on the same, India stated that the country's energy sourcing is guided by its national interests and the need to protect Indian consumers. (ANI)

