‘Not been an easy evening’: Trump jokes about awards honouring critical coverage of his administration

US President Donald Trump on Friday (local time) started his speech at the rescheduled White House Correspondents’ Association (WHCA) Dinner by joking that it had “not been an easy evening” for him, referring to journalism awards presented for coverage critical of his administration.

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Opening his remarks at the annual press gala, Trump said, “This has not been an easy evening -- all these awards.” “Do I have a say on those awards?” the US President added.

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According to CNN, several journalists were honoured for their reporting on the Trump Administration, some of whom were critical of the nature of his administration in their coverage.

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CNN reported that its journalist Kaitlan Collins was recognised for her coverage of the Oval Office meeting between Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, with judges praising her reporting for its “depth of knowledge, access and context” during a meeting that “unravelled before the world’s eyes.”

Meanwhile, The Associated Press reporters Aamer Madhani and Zeke Miller were honoured in the print category for their reporting on the dismissal of National Security Council staff whose views were considered not aligned with the President’s agenda, according to CNN.

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The evening also saw several Wall Street Journal reporters recognised for their reporting on an alleged letter that Trump reportedly wrote to Jeffrey Epstein for his 50th birthday.

The report, published last July, later became the subject of a lawsuit filed by Trump against the Journal’s parent company.

CNN reported that the lawsuit was dismissed by a federal judge earlier this year before being amended and refiled by Trump.

As the award-winning report was described during the ceremony, Trump was seen smirking and repeatedly shrugging his shoulders before shaking hands with the journalists involved, according to CNN.

The Correspondents’ Dinner was rescheduled after the original April event was abruptly called off following a major security incident at the Washington Hilton.

A man identified as Cole Allen allegedly ran through a security checkpoint carrying loaded firearms and knives before being subdued by US Secret Service agents outside the ballroom.

Authorities said Allen allegedly struck an officer before being restrained, while Trump and senior administration officials were rushed to safety after gunfire was heard outside the venue.

Allen later pleaded not guilty to four federal charges, including attempting to assassinate a president and assaulting a law enforcement officer.

He remains in custody, and a trial date has not yet been scheduled, CNN reported.

CNN also reported that First Lady Melania Trump, Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio did not attend the rescheduled dinner because of scheduling conflicts.

Among the administration officials present were Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of Homeland Security Markwayne Mullin, Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum, Secretary of Energy Chris Wright and Secretary of Education Linda McMahon.