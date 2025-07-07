"Not just a celebration, he is our identity": Tibetan Buddhist monk Kunga Lama on Dalai Lama

Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 7 (ANI): Tibetan Buddhist monk Kunga Lama on Monday said the celebration of the Dalai Lama's birthday was not just a festive occasion but a profound expression of identity, unity, and compassion for the Tibetan community.

"As a Tibetan Buddhist, this celebration of the birthday of the Dalai Lama is not only a celebration but also he is the identity of the Tibetan community, Tibetan unity, monks, and leader of the whole culture of peace and compassion," Kunga Lama said.

Lama added that special prayers were being offered for both the Dalai Lama's long life and for those suffering from natural calamities in Himachal Pradesh and other parts of the world. "We are offering prayers here for the long life of the Dalai Lama and also for those who are suffering in the whole of Himachal due to flooding and also those suffering all around the world," he said.

Highlighting a deeply symbolic moment during the event, Lama spoke about the presence of a special young monk at the ceremony. "The little boy monk here is not only an ordinary monk; he is the reincarnation of Taklung Tsetrul Rinpoche, who will be the head of the Nyingma school in the future. He just offered prayers and cut the cake for the long life of the Dalai Lama," he said.

The Tibetan community-in-exile celebrated the 90th birthday of the 14th Dalai Lama with traditional fervour and devotion at the Sambhota Tibetan School in Chhota Shimla on Sunday. The event was marked by vibrant cultural performances, prayers, and speeches from dignitaries, including the Deputy Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Mukesh Agnihotri, who was present as the chief guest.

Amid the celebrations, the political backdrop surrounding the spiritual leader's reincarnation remained in focus, as the Chinese government reiterated its longstanding stance on the issue.

Chinese Ambassador to India Xu Feihong stated that the reincarnation of the 14th Dalai Lama is "inherently an internal affair of China," adding that "no interference by any external forces will be allowed."

In a post on X, Xu wrote, "It has been noted that some Indian officials recently made some remarks regarding the reincarnation of the Dalai Lama."

The envoy further highlighted that the government "opposes any attempts by overseas organisations or individuals to interfere in or dictate the reincarnation process," while also reasserting that Xizang is an "inalienable part" of China's territory.

"Tibetan Buddhism traces its origins to China's Qinghai-Tibet Plateau. The primary regions where Tibetan Buddhism is practiced are within China. The lineage of the Dalai Lamas took shape and evolved within China's Tibet region," he wrote on X.

The Chinese government's position was further clarified as Xu asserted that the "conferment of their religious status and titles is the prerogative of the central government of China."

He also stated that the government upholds the principle of religious independence. "The reincarnation and succession of the Dalai Lama is inherently an internal affair of China. The Chinese government upholds the principle of independence and self-governance in religious affairs and administers the reincarnation of Living Buddhas, including that of the Dalai Lama, in accordance with the law. No interference by any external forces will be allowed," Xu wrote.

The Ministry of External Affairs on Friday reiterated India's stance on uphelding the freedom of religion for all after Dalai Lama declared that the Gaden Phodrang Trust, a non-profit institution he established, has the sole authority to recognise his future reincarnation.

"We have seen reports relating to the statement made by the Dalai Lama about the continuation of the Dalai Lama institution. Government of India does not take any position or speak on matters concerning beliefs and practices of faith and religion. Government has always upheld freedom of religion for all in India and will continue to do so," MEA Official Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Echoing the principle of religious autonomy, Union Minister of Minority Affairs Kiren Rijiju asserted that the choice of the Dalai Lama's successor should rest solely with the spiritual leader himself. His remarks reflect the belief of the Dalai Lama's followers worldwide. (ANI)

