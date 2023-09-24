Not possible to give exact election date: Pakistan's poll body to parties

PTI

Islamabad, September 23

Pakistan's top election body has said that it is not possible to give an exact date for the general election due to technical reasons, a day after the country's political parties demanded an exact polling date from the election commission.

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has come under fire for its failure to announce a specific date for the upcoming elections after it announced on Thursday that polls would be held in the "last week of January 2024."

