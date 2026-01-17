"Not regular activity": MEA clarifies India did not participate in 'BRICS Naval Exercise'

New Delhi [India], January 17 (ANI): Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal on Saturday said that the so-called 'BRICS Naval Exercise' was entirely a South African initiative in which some BRICS members took part.

Responding to comments relating to India's non-participation in the 'BRICS Naval Exercise', Jaiswal said that it was not a regular or institutionalised BRICS activity, nor did all BRICS members take part in it.

In an official statement, the MEA said, "We clarify that the exercise in question was entirely a South African initiative in which some BRICS members took part. It was not a regular or institutionalised BRICS activity, nor did all BRICS members take part in it. India has not participated in previous such activities. The regular exercise that India is a part of in this context is the IBSAMAR maritime exercise that brings together the navies of India, Brazil and South Africa. The last edition of IBSAMAR was held in October 2024."

Our response to media queries regarding comments relating to India’s non-participation in a so-called ‘BRICS Naval Exercise’ ⬇️ 🔗 https://t.co/OLcWvHDLCm pic.twitter.com/Hbc5ZhwFCf — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) January 17, 2026

Joint naval drills involving several members of the BRICS bloc, including China, Russia and Iran, have kicked off near South Africa's coast with South Africa describing the manoeuvres as a vital response to rising maritime tensions globally, Al Jazeera reported.

The weeklong Will for Peace 2026 exercises, which started on Saturday, are being led by China in Simon's Town, where the Indian Ocean meets the Atlantic Ocean. They will include drills on rescue and maritime strike operations and technical exchanges, China's Ministry of National Defence said.

The drills involving warships from the participating countries come amid frayed ties between South Africa and the US. Washington sees the bloc as an economic threat.

The BRICS acronym is derived from the initial letters of the founding member countries - Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa - with South Africa serving as the current chair. India and Brazil, however, opted out of the drills, Al Jazeera reported.

China and Iran sent destroyers, Russia and the United Arab Emirates sent corvettes and South Africa deployed a mid-sized frigate.

Chinese officials leading the opening ceremony on Saturday south of Cape Town said Brazil, Egypt, Indonesia and Ethiopia were joining the drills as observers, as per Al Jazeera. (ANI)

