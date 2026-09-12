“Now Putin has come to India...many things will change”: Russia News Chief Ekaterina Nadolskaya praises India-Russia ties at BRICS Summit

New Delhi [India], September 12 (ANI):Highlighting the significance of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s presence in New Delhi for the 18th BRICS Summit, Ekaterina Nadolskaya, Editor-in-Chief of Russia News, expressed optimism about a major boost in bilateral cooperation across financial, economic, and cultural spheres.

Speaking on the sidelines of the summit, Nadolskaya recalled her previous visit during the G20 Summit three years ago, when delegates frequently inquired about President Putin’s absence. She emphasised that his physical attendance at the 2026 BRICS Summit marks a pivotal shift in strengthening ties between India and Russia.

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President Putin’s presence at the New Delhi summit signals a renewed momentum in India-Russia strategic and economic ties.

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“This is my second time in India. I was here 3 years ago for the G20. When I was at the G20, people from different countries came to me and asked why Vladimir Putin did not come...Now, Putin has come to India,” she said.

She expected acceleration in bilateral banking mechanisms, trade settlement systems, and broader economic partnerships following the leaders' meetings.

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“I think it is very important because after this Summit, many things will change between our countries - India and Russia, I hope: in the economic sector and banking sector, in the culture sector too,” Nadolskaya said.

Nadolskaya praised the popularity of Indian culture, cuisine, and dance in Russia, pointing to the growing presence of Indian restaurants and inviting Indians to visit Saint Petersburg.

“We really like Indian dance and Indian food. We have several Indian restaurants,” she said.

Inviting Indians to visit Russia, Nadolskaya said, “I invite you to Saint Petersburg; it is a nice city like Mumbai, New Delhi, Bangalore.”

“We really like Indian people,” she added.

Nadolskaya's remarks came as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BRICS leaders, including Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin, participated in the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Following the adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026, PM Modi and other BRICS leaders posed for a family photograph and participated in a joint tree plantation at Bharat Mandapam.

The BRICS leaders also visited the Bharat Innovates exhibition at Bharat Mandapam, where they toured showcases of Indian innovation and technology.

The visit came as India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 under its 2026 Chairship, guided by the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”.

Earlier, Prime Minister Modi announced the unanimous adoption of the New Delhi Declaration 2026 at the Summit.

“No member has raised any objection. The New Delhi Declaration 2026 is adopted unanimously,” Modi said.

The declaration, adopted after intensive negotiations, reaffirmed BRICS' commitment to strengthening multilateralism and called for peaceful resolution of international disputes through dialogue, consultation and diplomacy.

It also expressed concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint and avoidance of actions that could further aggravate the situation.

The declaration backed comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including the UN Security Council, calling for greater representation of developing countries and stressing that reform should lead to an “amplified voice of the Global South”.

“We reiterate our commitment to reforming and improving global governance by promoting a more just, equitable, agile, effective, efficient, responsive, representative, legitimate, democratic and accountable international and multilateral system,” the declaration said.

It called for greater and more meaningful participation and representation of emerging market and developing countries and Least Developed Countries, particularly from Africa, Asia and Latin America and the Caribbean, in global decision-making processes and structures.

On UN Security Council reform, BRICS reiterated its support for making the Council more democratic, representative, effective and efficient and increasing the representation of developing countries.

“We stress that the UN Security Council reform is to lead to the amplified voice of the Global South,” the declaration said.

The declaration also noted that China and Russia, as permanent members of the UN Security Council, reiterated their support for the aspirations of Brazil and India to play a greater role in the UN, including its Security Council.

BRICS also reaffirmed its commitment to strengthening global economic governance and called for reforms in the Bretton Woods Institutions to make them more representative of contemporary global economic realities.

The grouping further reaffirmed support for World Trade Organisation reform and called for a stronger, open, equitable, transparent, fair, inclusive, predictable and rules-based multilateral trading system.

It strongly advocated the immediate restoration of an accessible, effective and fully functioning two-tier binding WTO dispute settlement mechanism and called for the appointment of new Appellate Body members without further delay.

The declaration also expressed serious concern over unilateral tariff and non-tariff measures that distort trade and are inconsistent with WTO rules.

BRICS countries reached consensus on the Joint Statement after negotiations that continued until early Saturday morning, with India leading consultations to bridge differences among members.

The consensus assumed significance as Iran, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are part of the grouping despite differences over several regional and geopolitical issues, amid ongoing conflicts and heightened tensions in West Asia.

At the Summit, Prime Minister Modi also launched two postage stamps commemorating 20 years of BRICS.

BRICS currently comprises 11 countries -- Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE. (ANI)

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