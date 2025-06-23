DT
NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi in Beijing

NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister, Wang Yi in Beijing

ANI
Updated At : 11:55 PM Jun 23, 2025 IST
Beijing [China], June 23 (ANI): National Security Adviser Ajit Doval met with Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China, and China's Foreign Minister on Monday in Beijing on the sidelines of the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, NSA Doval is visiting China to attend the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries.

During the meeting, both sides reviewed recent developments in India-China bilateral relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of India-China bilateral relations, including by fostering greater people-to-people ties, as per the MEA.

NSA also emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain overall peace and stability in the region.

The two sides exchanged views on other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"NSA noted that he looked forward to meeting with Wang Yi in India at a mutually convenient date for the 24th round of the Special Representative (SR) Talks," as per MEA.

Meanwhile, Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said that India is engaged with China both commercially and diplomatically on the issue of rare earth minerals supply and is making all efforts to ensure essential imports.

The commerce secretary noted that the government is also in touch with industry organisations like SIAM and ACMA for impact on the auto sector.

"We're engaged with SIAM and ACMA, facilitating them to have discussions with Chinese counterparts," the commerce secretary said.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is also in touch with the Chinese government through various diplomatic channels.

"We are in touch with the Chinese side, both here in Delhi as also in Beijing to bring predictability in supply chain for trade, consistent with international practices," Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal told reporters last week. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

