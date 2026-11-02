Hanoi [Vietnam], November 2 (ANI): India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held extensive high-level delegation talks with top Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi on Monday, focusing on expanding strategic security cooperation and preparing for key diplomatic milestones between the two nations.

During his visit, NSA Ajit Doval met with Senior Lieutenant General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Minister of Public Security of Vietnam.

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According to official updates shared by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, the bilateral security discussions highlighted the historical strength of the relationship.

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"Bilateral security cooperation reflects the deep, profound, and mutually trusted civilizational partnership between India and Vietnam," the Embassy wrote in a post on X.

Both delegations engaged in wide-ranging discussions covering immediate security concerns as well as broader international issues:

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"Both sides discussed current cooperation in the field of security and agreed to continue promoting the existing multifaceted relations even further. The two sides also exchanged views on developments in the region and around the world."

The embassy further reaffirmed that the security domain remains central to their shared vision.

"Bilateral security cooperation reflects the deep and mutually trusted civilisational partnership between India and Viet Nam. Both sides discussed ongoing cooperation in the security domain and agreed to further enhance the existing multifaceted ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments," the post read.

Cố vấn An ninh Quốc gia Ấn Độ Ajit Doval hôm nay đã tiến hành hội đàm với Đại tướng Lương Tam Quang, Ủy viên Bộ Chính trị Ban Chấp hành Trung ương Đảng Cộng sản Việt Nam, Bộ trưởng Bộ Công an Việt Nam. Hợp tác an ninh song phương phản ánh mối quan hệ đối tác có bề dày văn minh, sâu sắc và dựa trên sự tin cậy lẫn nhau giữa Ấn Độ và Việt Nam. Hai bên đã thảo luận về hợp tác hiện nay trong lĩnh vực an ninh và nhất trí tiếp tục thúc đẩy hơn nữa các mối quan hệ đa dạng hiện có. Hai bên cũng trao đổi quan điểm về những diễn biến trong khu vực và trên thế giới. Rs Rs Rs NSA Ajit Doval held delegation level talks with General Luong Tam Quang, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and Minister of Public Security of Viet Nam, today. Bilateral security cooperation reflects the deep and mutually trusted civilisational partnership between India and Viet Nam. Both sides discussed ongoing cooperation in the security domain and agreed to further enhance the existing multifaceted ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments. — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) November 2, 2026

In addition to security deliberations, NSA Doval met with Lê Hoài Trung, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam.

A central focus of their meeting was planning for the upcoming milestone in bilateral relations between the two nations.

"2027 marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam," the Embassy highlighted.

The two leaders discussed diplomatic initiatives to mark the landmark year within their broader strategic framework.

"Both sides discussed ways to organise the commemoration of this historic milestone in the spirit of the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the post added.

The Indian Embassy emphasised that both sides remain committed to realising this vision, stating,"Both sides discussed ways to commemorate this historic milestone in the spirit of the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

Cố vấn An ninh Quốc gia Ấn Độ Ajit Doval đã gặp Ngài Lê Hoài Trung, Ủy viên Bộ Chính trị Ban Chấp hành Trung ương Đảng Cộng sản Việt Nam, Bộ trưởng Bộ Ngoại giao Việt Nam. Năm 2027 đánh dấu kỷ niệm 55 năm ngày thiết lập quan hệ ngoại giao giữa Ấn Độ và Việt Nam. Hai bên đã thảo luận về các cách thức tổ chức kỷ niệm cột mốc lịch sử này trên tinh thần Quan hệ Đối tác Chiến lược Toàn diện Tăng cường 🇮🇳-🇻🇳. Rs Rs Rs NSA Ajit Doval met Mr. Le Hoai Trung, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Viet Nam. 2027 marks the 55th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Viet Nam. Both sides discussed ways to commemorate this historic milestone in the spirit of 🇮🇳-🇻🇳 Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. — India in Vietnam (@AmbHanoi) November 2, 2026

NSA Ajit Doval also visited the historic Quan Su Pagoda on Monday in Hanoi, which is the headquarters of the National Viet Nam Buddhist Sangha(VBS). Buddhism is the civilisational bridge between India and Vietnam.

Earlier in the day, Ajit Doval held discussions with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang, in Hanoi, reviewing ongoing bilateral defence cooperation and agreeing to further deepen engagement in the sector.

The Embassy of India in Vietnam shared details of the meeting in a post on X, stating that both sides discussed the progress of defence cooperation and explored ways to strengthen their engagement.

"NSA Ajit Doval met General Phan Van Giang, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Viet Nam, today. They reviewed ongoing bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to further deepen engagements in this domain," the Embassy posted.

Doval arrived in Hanoi on Sunday for an official visit to Vietnam, during which he is scheduled to interact with the Vietnamese leadership to review the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The visit follows the elevation of India-Vietnam relations to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Vietnamese President To Lam's visit to India in May 2026.

During the May visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President To Lam held wide-ranging discussions, reviewing bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders underlined that stronger India-Vietnam ties would bring mutual benefits to their people and contribute to their respective national development goals, including India's Viksit Bharat 2047 and Vietnam's Vision 2045.

They also commended the effective implementation of the Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030, which continues to guide the expansion of defence cooperation between the two countries.

The latest discussions also come against the backdrop of continued engagement between New Delhi and Hanoi across various security-related areas. (ANI)

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