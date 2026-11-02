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Home / World / NSA Ajit Doval meets Vietnam's public security and foreign ministers to advance strategic partnership ahead of 2027 milestone

NSA Ajit Doval meets Vietnam's public security and foreign ministers to advance strategic partnership ahead of 2027 milestone

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ANI
Updated At : 09:37 PM Nov 02, 2026 IST
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Hanoi [Vietnam], November 2 (ANI): India’s National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval held extensive high-level delegation talks with top Vietnamese leaders in Hanoi on Monday, focusing on expanding strategic security cooperation and preparing for key diplomatic milestones between the two nations.

During his visit, NSA Ajit Doval met with Senior Lieutenant General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Minister of Public Security of Vietnam.

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According to official updates shared by the Indian Embassy in Vietnam, the bilateral security discussions highlighted the historical strength of the relationship.

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"Bilateral security cooperation reflects the deep, profound, and mutually trusted civilizational partnership between India and Vietnam," the Embassy wrote in a post on X.

Both delegations engaged in wide-ranging discussions covering immediate security concerns as well as broader international issues:

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"Both sides discussed current cooperation in the field of security and agreed to continue promoting the existing multifaceted relations even further. The two sides also exchanged views on developments in the region and around the world."

The embassy further reaffirmed that the security domain remains central to their shared vision.

"Bilateral security cooperation reflects the deep and mutually trusted civilisational partnership between India and Viet Nam. Both sides discussed ongoing cooperation in the security domain and agreed to further enhance the existing multifaceted ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global developments," the post read.

In addition to security deliberations, NSA Doval met with Lê Hoài Trung, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam.

A central focus of their meeting was planning for the upcoming milestone in bilateral relations between the two nations.

"2027 marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam," the Embassy highlighted.

The two leaders discussed diplomatic initiatives to mark the landmark year within their broader strategic framework.

"Both sides discussed ways to organise the commemoration of this historic milestone in the spirit of the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the post added.

The Indian Embassy emphasised that both sides remain committed to realising this vision, stating,"Both sides discussed ways to commemorate this historic milestone in the spirit of the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

NSA Ajit Doval also visited the historic Quan Su Pagoda on Monday in Hanoi, which is the headquarters of the National Viet Nam Buddhist Sangha(VBS). Buddhism is the civilisational bridge between India and Vietnam.

Earlier in the day, Ajit Doval held discussions with Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang, in Hanoi, reviewing ongoing bilateral defence cooperation and agreeing to further deepen engagement in the sector.

The Embassy of India in Vietnam shared details of the meeting in a post on X, stating that both sides discussed the progress of defence cooperation and explored ways to strengthen their engagement.

"NSA Ajit Doval met General Phan Van Giang, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence of Viet Nam, today. They reviewed ongoing bilateral defence cooperation and agreed to further deepen engagements in this domain," the Embassy posted.

Doval arrived in Hanoi on Sunday for an official visit to Vietnam, during which he is scheduled to interact with the Vietnamese leadership to review the Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

The visit follows the elevation of India-Vietnam relations to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during Vietnamese President To Lam's visit to India in May 2026.

During the May visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President To Lam held wide-ranging discussions, reviewing bilateral relations and exchanging views on regional and global issues of mutual interest.

The two leaders underlined that stronger India-Vietnam ties would bring mutual benefits to their people and contribute to their respective national development goals, including India's Viksit Bharat 2047 and Vietnam's Vision 2045.

They also commended the effective implementation of the Joint Vision Statement on India-Vietnam Defence Partnership towards 2030, which continues to guide the expansion of defence cooperation between the two countries.

The latest discussions also come against the backdrop of continued engagement between New Delhi and Hanoi across various security-related areas. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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