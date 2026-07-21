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Home / World / NSA Ajit Doval reviews bilateral ties, regional situation with senior Saudi leadership during Riyadh visit

NSA Ajit Doval reviews bilateral ties, regional situation with senior Saudi leadership during Riyadh visit

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ANI
Updated At : 07:38 PM Jul 21, 2026 IST
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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], July 21 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on Monday, holding high-level meetings with senior Saudi leadership to review progress in bilateral relations and discuss the current regional situation.

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In a post on X, the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia stated that upon his arrival, NSA Doval was warmly received at the airport by Saud Al-Sati, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and Indian Ambassador to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan.

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"Hon'ble NSA Shri Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on 20 July. He was warmly received at the airport by H.E. Dr. Saud Al-Sati, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, and Ambassador Dr. Suhel Khan," the Embassy said in a statement.

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During the visit, the National Security Advisor held talks with top Saudi leadership across key portfolios, including energy, foreign affairs, and national security.

"During the visit, the NSA met H.R.H. Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Minister of Energy; H.H. Prince Faisal bin Farhan, Minister of Foreign Affairs; and H.E. Dr. Musaed Al-Aiban, National Security Advisor," the Embassy added.

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Detailing the agenda of the high-level deliberations, the Embassy noted that both sides took stock of the overall strategic partnership between the two nations.

"The meetings reviewed the progress in India-Saudi bilateral relations and discussed the current regional situation, as well as other issues of mutual interest," the Embassy stated.

Earlier, Ambassador of India to Saudi Arabia Suhel Khan also paid farewell calls on senior officials at the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as his tenure in the Kingdom draws to a close.

During his visit to the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Khan met with Waleed El Khereiji, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, and Saud Al-Sati, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs.

The Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia, in a post on X, stated that during the meeting both sides reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral relations.

Highlighting the scope of the deliberations, the Embassy of India in Saudi Arabia stated, "As his tenure in the Kingdom draws to a close, Ambassador Dr. Suhel Ajaz Khan paid farewell calls on H.E. Eng. Waleed El Khereiji, Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs, and H.E. Dr. Saud Al-Sati, Deputy Minister for Political Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The meetings reflected on the remarkable progress in India-Saudi relations and reaffirmed the shared commitment to further strengthening the Strategic Partnership between the two countries."

Acknowledging the outgoing ambassador's contributions during his diplomatic assignment, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Saudi Arabia expressed appreciation for his role in enhancing bilateral ties.

In an official statement, the Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs stated, "His Excellency the Deputy Minister for Political Affairs, Ambassador Dr. Saud Al-Saty, receives His Excellency the Ambassador of the Republic of India to the Kingdom, Dr. Sohail Ejaz Khan, where His Excellency bid farewell to him on the occasion of the end of his tenure as his country's ambassador to the Kingdom, appreciating the commendable efforts exerted by His Excellency the Ambassador in documenting and strengthening the relations between the two countries." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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