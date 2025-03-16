NSA Ajit Doval, US Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard discuss India-US ties

New Delhi [India], March 16 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with Tulsi Gabbard, who is America's Director of National Intelligence here in New Delhi on Sunday.

According to sources, Tulsi Gabbard met NSA Doval earlier this evening in New Delhi and they had a detailed discussion on several facets of the Indo-US relationship.

Tulsi Gabbard is visiting India as a part of her multi-nation visit.

Calling herself a 'child of the Pacific', Gabbard said she will be going to Japan, Thailand, and India, with a brief stop in France.

This is Gabbard's second international trip as a top Trump administration official. Immediately after she was confirmed a month ago, she travelled to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference, as per the New York Times.

The Asia leg of Gabbard's trip will culminate in an address on March 18 at the Raisina Dialogue, a multinational gathering of security officials in Delhi, to which she was invited by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There, Gabbard will hold bilateral meetings with Indian officials and officials from other countries, a senior Trump administration official said.

The Raisina Dialogue is India's premier conference on geopolitics and geoeconomics committed to addressing the most challenging issues facing the global community. It is scheduled to be held in Delhi from March 17-19.

As per the official website of Raisina Dialogue, Gabbard will participate in a keynote conversation with Samir Saran, President, ORF.

The conference is hosted by the Observer Research Foundation in partnership with the Ministry of External Affairs. This effort is supported by a number of institutions, organisations and individuals, who are committed to the mission of the conference.

In a statement, ORF stated, "Every year, leaders in politics, business, media, and civil society converge in New Delhi to discuss the state of the world and explore opportunities for cooperation on a wide range of contemporary matters."

"The Dialogue is structured as a multi-stakeholder, cross-sectoral discussion, involving heads of state, cabinet ministers and local government officials, who are joined by thought leaders from the private sector, media and academia," it added. (ANI)

