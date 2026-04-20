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Home / World / NSA Ajit Doval visits Riyadh, discusses bilateral, regional issues with Saudi ministers

NSA Ajit Doval visits Riyadh, discusses bilateral, regional issues with Saudi ministers

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ANI
Updated At : 05:45 AM Apr 20, 2026 IST
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Riyadh [Saudi Arabia], April 20 (ANI): India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Saudi Arabia's capital Riyadh on Sunday, where he held high-level meetings with senior Saudi leadership focusing on bilateral relations, energy cooperation and regional developments, the Embassy of India in Riyadh said.

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"NSA Ajit Doval paid an official visit to Riyadh on April 19. He had meetings with Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman, Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan and National Security Advisor Dr Musaed Al-Aiban," the Embassy of India in Riyadh said in a post on X.

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According to the statement, discussions covered a wide range of strategic and regional issues of mutual interest between the two countries.

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"During the meetings, they discussed bilateral relations, the regional situation and other issues of mutual interest," the embassy added.

Earlier on Friday, in a significant high-level diplomatic engagement, the Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine, Rustem Umerov, held extensive talks with India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval.

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The meeting, taking place against the backdrop of the protracted Russia-Ukraine conflict, served as a platform for both nations to review their bilateral cooperation and address urgent geopolitical concerns.

According to Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, the meeting underscored continued engagement between New Delhi and Kyiv at the security and strategic level, with a focus on maintaining dialogue amid the prolonged war in Eastern Europe.

In a post on social media platform X, Jaiswal said: "Secretary of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine Rustem Umerov met NSA on 17 April 2026."

He further said: "The two sides reviewed bilateral relations and discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict. NSA reiterated India's principled position and focus on peaceful resolution through dialogue and diplomacy."

During the discussions, both sides are understood to have taken stock of the broader geopolitical situation arising out of the conflict, which has now entered its fourth year, and its implications on global security, energy supplies, and food stability. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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