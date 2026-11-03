NSA Doval calls on Vietnamese President Tô Lâm, thanks him for boosting Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership

Hanoi [Vietnam], November 3 (ANI): National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on Vietnamese President To Lam on Tuesday, expressing gratitude for his unwavering support in advancing the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

In a statement shared on the social media platform X, the Indian diplomatic mission in Vietnam noted, "During his recent visit to Vietnam, India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval paid a courtesy call on His Excellency Mr. Tô Lâm, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, President of Vietnam. He conveyed the greetings of the Prime Minister of India to General Secretary and President Tô Lâm, while also briefing him on the outcomes of the meetings held during the visit."

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The statement further added, "India's National Security Advisor recalled the landmark State visit of the General Secretary and President to India in May 2026 and thanked him for his steadfast support in strengthening the India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership."

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Bilateral ties between New Delhi and Hanoi were formally elevated to an Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the Vietnamese leader's State visit to India earlier in May.

Earlier on Monday, NSA Doval visited the historic Quan Su Pagoda in Hanoi. During the visit, he was warmly received by Most Venerable Thich Thanh Nhieu, Standing Vice President and Chief Abbot of the Pagoda, alongside Most Venerable Thich Duc Thien, Vice President and Secretary General of the National Vietnam Buddhist Sangha (VBS).

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Additionally, NSA Doval held a meeting with Vietnam's Minister of Foreign Affairs and Politburo Member of the Communist Party's Central Committee, Le Hoai Trung, to discuss arrangements for marking the 55th anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2027.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam stated on X, "NSA Ajit Doval met Mr. Le Hoai Trung, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Vietnam. 2027 marks the 55th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Vietnam."

"Both sides discussed ways to commemorate this historic milestone in the spirit of India-Vietnam Enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership," the post noted.

Furthermore, NSA Doval held talks with Vietnam's Minister of Public Security, Senior Lieutenant General Luong Tam Quang, focusing on cooperation in the security sector and a shared commitment to expanding multifaceted engagement.

The Indian Embassy highlighted on X, "India's National Security Advisor Ajit Doval today held talks with Senior Lieutenant General Lương Tam Quang, Politburo Member of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam, Minister of Public Security of Vietnam. Bilateral security cooperation reflects the deep, profound, and mutually trusted civilizational partnership between India and Vietnam."

"Both sides discussed current cooperation in the field of security and agreed to continue promoting the existing multifaceted relations even further. The two sides also exchanged views on developments in the region and around the world," it added.

NSA Doval also met Vietnam's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence, General Phan Van Giang, with both sides reviewing ongoing defence cooperation and committing to deepen collaborative activities in the defence domain, according to the Indian diplomatic mission. (ANI)

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