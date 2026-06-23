NSA Doval, Chinese FM Wang Yi note progress towards "gradual normalisation" of ties: MEA

New Delhi [India], June 23 (ANI): India and China have held high-level dialogue aimed at improving their strained relationship, with the two sides noting a "progress towards the gradual normalisation of ties."

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The dialogue took place on the margins of the BRICS National Security Advisers' Meeting being held in New Delhi on Moday and Tuesday, where India is currently presiding as the chair.

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This development marks a significant step in ongoing diplomatic efforts to bridge deep-seated divisions between the two Asian giants.

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The details of these engagements were shared during the Ministry of External Affairs' (MEA) weekly media briefing, where official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "There was a meeting yesterday between the National Security Advisor and Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi. The two sides reviewed recent developments in bilateral relations and noted progress towards the gradual normalisation of ties."

Wang, who also holds a seat on the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC), engaged in the discussions as both nations utilised the strategic platform to assess the current state of their relationship and gauge the momentum towards restoring normalcy.

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During the talks, the Indian side emphasised the long-term strategic necessity of consistent and reliable cooperation.

The spokesperson further noted that the National Security Advisor "underlined that stable, predictable, and constructive bilateral relations contribute to building trust and a better understanding between the two sides."

Looking ahead, officials described the tone of the engagement as both positive and focused on future cooperation, with Jaiswal adding that "these discussions were forward-looking and constructive."

The relationship between India and China underwent significant strain following a border clash in 2020, which led to years of heightened military and diplomatic tension. However, the diplomatic landscape shifted in 2024 as both nations moved toward de-escalation. The meeting between Doval and Wang Yi reflects the evolving nature of this re-engagement, characterised by a move away from confrontation and toward structured dialogue.

Wang Yi had earlier visited New Delhi last year and held talks with the NSA at the 24th Meeting of the Special Representatives in August.

According to the MEA, in the round of talks last year, the two sides had then shared the view that peace and tranquillity had been maintained in the India-China border areas since the 23rd SR Talks. They reiterated the importance of maintaining peace and tranquillity in the border areas to promote the overall development of the India-China bilateral relationship.

The visit comes as a part of the thaw of ties between New Delhi and Beijing following the subsequent meetings between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of key international summits such as the SCO Summit in Tianjin last year, where both leaders welcomed the positive momentum and steady progress in bilateral relations since their last meeting in Kazan in October 2024.They had reaffirmed that the two countries were development partners and not rivals, and that their differences should not turn into disputes.

The BRICS security summit officially commenced on Monday, with the meeting holding added weight given the alliance's recent expansion.

Growing in 2024 to include Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, and the United Arab Emirates, followed by the accession of Indonesia in 2025, the grouping now represents approximately half of the global population, contributes nearly 40 per cent of world GDP, and encompasses about 26 per cent of international trade. (ANI)

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