Home / World / NTT boosts IOWN development through OptQC quantum collaboration

NTT boosts IOWN development through OptQC quantum collaboration

ANI
Updated At : 03:15 PM Dec 01, 2025 IST
Tokyo (Japan), December 1 (ANI): NTT R&D Forum shows progress of IOWN technology and its penetration into quantum computers.

To complete it NTT announced a collaboration agreement with OptQC, a leading company in optical quantum computing.

Akira Shimada, President of NTT, Inc. said, "In NTT's IOWN plan Photoelectric Fusion device will upgrade step by step and will be applied from network into computer. In IOWN 2.0 started in 2025, Photoelectric Fusion devices have been applied inside of computers. In IOWN 3.0 information is carried by the optical line directly from the package. It enabled a dramatic decrease in electric consumption. In 2032 IOWN 4.0 inside of the package will be an optical line. NTT will aim to reduce electric consumption to 1 in 100 finally".

NTT is researching and developing IOWN and quantum computing. It will solve various subjects all over the world.

Akira Shimada, President of NTT, Inc. further said, "World society has various social subjects to be solved. It was difficult problem defined by low calculation capability of usual computer. Quantum Computer has big calculation capability to solve those subjects. NTT has optical communication technology applicable to quantum field. It will be combined with optical quantum computing technology of OptQC.

It will realize a scalable and trustful world top class Optical Quantum Computer. Currently the latest technology enables 100 to 1,000 quantum bits. It is lower than general use level, 1 million to 100 million quantum bits. NTT and OptQC utilize the scale merit of optical quantum method to realize world top level 1 million quantum bits in 2030".

In 2030 IOWN and Optical Quantum Computer's technology will show us the dawn of new communication and energy saving era. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

