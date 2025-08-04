"Nuclear submarines are in Russian region," says Trump

Washington DC [US], August 4 (ANI): US President Donald Trump has said that nuclear submarines have been deployed in Russia.

"They are in the region, yeah -- where they have to be," Trump told reporters before boarding Air Force One in Allentown, Pennsylvania on Sunday.

When asked if there was anything Russia could do to avoid sanctions at this point, Trump said, "Yeah, get a deal where people stop getting killed."

He further said that he was looking for fairness and not leverage when he was imposing tariffs.

"I'm not looking for leverage -- I'm looking for fairness. We want to see reciprocal wherever we can, and all I can say is this: our country will be taking in hundreds of billions of dollars."

Trump said on Friday that he was ordering two US Navy nuclear submarines to "appropriate regions," in response to remarks by Dmitry Medvedev, Russia's Former President and current deputy chairman of its Security Council.

In what he called an effort to be "prepared," Trump said in a Truth Social post that he had "ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that."

Trump later on Friday said the repositioned nuclear submarines were moved "closer to Russia," CNN reported.

He said Thursday he intended to place new sanctions on Moscow, and called Russia's attacks on Ukraine "disgusting." In an earlier social media message, Trump said the Ukraine war "should have never happened," as per CNN.

"This is Biden's War, not 'TRUMP's.' I'm just here to see if I can stop it!" Trump wrote.

The president did not specify what type of submarines were being moved or where to, and the Pentagon usually reveals little about any of its subs' movements, CNN reported.

The US Navy has three types of submarines, all of which are nuclear-powered, but only one of which carries nuclear weapons. (ANI)

