NZ to end quarantine, reopen to vaccinated visitors by month-end

Wellington, February 3

New Zealand's government on Thursday said it would end its quarantine requirements for incoming travellers and reopen its borders, a change welcomed by thousands of citizens abroad.

The border changes mean that vaccinated New Zealanders returning from Australia will no longer need to go into quarantine from the end of this month, and vaccinated citizens returning from the rest of the world can skip quarantine by mid-March. — AP

WHO: Europe entering ‘plausible endgame’

Copenhagen: Hans Kluge, Director of the World Health Organisation's Europe office said on Thursday the continent was now entering a "plausible endgame" to the pandemic and that the number of Covid deaths is starting to plateau. AP