NZ to help pay for cleaner cars to reduce emissions

Wellington: New Zealand’s government on Monday said it would help pay for lower-income families to scrap their old gas guzzlers and replace them with cleaner hybrid or electric cars as part of a sweeping plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The government said it plans to spend 569 million New Zealand dollars ($357 million) on the trial programme. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’