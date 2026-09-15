"Obviously unacceptable, undermine regional stability": India condemns Houthi strikes on Saudi Arabian territory

New Delhi [India], September 15 (ANI): India has voiced deep concern over the escalating security situation in the Red Sea and strongly condemned Houthi strikes targeting Saudi Arabian territory, warning that such attacks jeopardise regional stability and international maritime routes, including the Bab-el-Mandeb.

Addressing a media briefing, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson confirmed that the issue was actively discussed during a bilateral meeting between External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

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"Our External Affairs Minister did have a meeting with the Saudi Foreign Minister on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit. He discussed several issues—regional developments as also international developments—and the issue of the Houthis was also discussed," the spokesperson said.

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Reaffirming India's stance against attacks on critical infrastructure and international sea lanes, the spokesperson condemned the strikes on Saudi sovereign assets while expressing grave concerns over the escalating situation in the Red Sea.

"As you know, recently there was an attack on Saudi Arabia which we have condemned. We are deeply concerned also with the escalation in the situation that we see in the Red Sea region. We have condemned the attack on Saudi sovereign territory, including on civilian infrastructure and economic assets. Such attacks undermine regional stability and threaten freedom of navigation through the Bab-el-Mandeb. These are obviously unacceptable to us," the official stated.

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The spokesperson emphasised India's hope for a swift return to calm in the region, while assuring that energy flows to India remain uninterrupted despite the conflict.

"We hope that there is early restoration of peace and stability in the region. Having said that, let me say that we continue to receive energy supplies from that part of the world," the spokesperson added.

Following the meeting, EAM Jaishankar said the two leaders exchanged perspectives on regional and global developments and discussed ways to advance bilateral cooperation between India and Saudi Arabia.

This comes against the backdrop of the simmering conflict in West Asia, with fighting intensifying in Yemen as Houthi rebels advance towards Saudi-backed government-held areas, including the strategic oil- and gas-rich province of Marib and the city of Taiz, while Saudi Arabia faces growing pressure to respond.

Yemeni media reported over the weekend that the Houthis had sent large numbers of fighters and military equipment to areas of Marib province under their control, raising fears of preparations for another offensive.

According to Al Jazeera, Houthi rebels were advancing towards government strongholds in Marib and Taiz, raising concerns over a renewed offensive. Marib has remained one of the most strategically important government-held areas in Yemen since the conflict escalated in 2015, with major army bases, oil and gas fields, a key power station and more than two million displaced people.

The reported buildup followed major Houthi gains along Yemen's western coast, including the seizure of the Red Sea port city of Mokha and advances towards the Bab Al-Mandab area.

Al-Hatemi said the Yemeni army was aware that Marib could become the Houthis' next major target.

He, however, asserted that the government forces had the strength and local support to withstand any renewed Houthi push.

“However, Marib has significant military strength and divine protection. Moreover, the Houthis lack a popular support base there. Quite the opposite: The local environment is hostile to them,” Al-Hatemi said.

The developments have also put Saudi Arabia in a difficult position. (ANI)

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