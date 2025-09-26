DT
October 7 terrorist and Hamas leader Wael Matria eliminated

October 7 terrorist and Hamas leader Wael Matria eliminated

ANI
Updated At : 06:55 AM Sep 26, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], September 26 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defence Forces) and Shin Bet (Israel's anti-terror General Security Service) attacked the Shati area in Gaza and, in an airstrike, eliminated the terrorist Wael Matria, who served as commander of the Nahkba section in the Shati battalion of the Hamas terrorist organisation in the Gaza City area.

The terrorist Wael Matria took part in the raid on the Nahal Oz military outpost in the massacre on October 7, and as part of his role during the war, he promoted terrorist plots against IDF forces in the Gaza Strip. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

