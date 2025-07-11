Odds are high, Trump-Xi meeting likely this year: US Secretary of State Rubio

Kuala Lumpur [Malaysia], July 11 (ANI): There is a "high probability" that US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet this year, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said on Friday, according to CNN.

"The odds are high," Rubio told journalists in Kuala Lumpur. "I think both sides want to see it happen," he added. Rubio said he could not provide a specific date for the meeting but emphasised there was a "strong desire on both sides to do it," CNN reported.

Rubio met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Kuala Lumpur on Friday, marking the first in-person meeting between the top diplomats of the two countries as they work to navigate ongoing trade tensions and geopolitical competition in Asia.

According to CNN, the hour-long meeting was described by Rubio as "very constructive" and "positive."

"We're two big, powerful countries, and there are always going to be issues that we disagree on," Rubio said. "I thought it was (a) very constructive, positive meeting, and (there's) a lot of work to do," he told reporters, as quoted by CNN.

Both leaders were in the Malaysian capital for regional meetings involving foreign ministers from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and partners including Russia, Japan, South Korea, and Australia. Rubio's visit marks his first trip to Asia as Secretary of State, CNN noted.

The US and China have experienced fluctuating trade relations since Trump returned to office earlier this year, escalating into a tit-for-tat tariff dispute. The two nations reached a trade framework during negotiations in London last month, easing tensions for a 90-day pause set to expire in August.

CNN reported that US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent plans to meet Chinese officials in the coming weeks to continue talks.

Rubio said the meeting with Wang allowed both sides to identify areas of potential cooperation. "That was our message - that (we have) the opportunity here to achieve some strategic stability and identify areas where we can cooperate together on and build better communications and a working trust," he stated, according to CNN.

The Chinese Foreign Ministry also called the meeting "positive, pragmatic and constructive" in a statement after Rubio's comments, CNN reported. The ministry said both sides agreed to "strengthen diplomatic channels and communication and dialogue at all levels in all fields."

Wang also urged the US to view China with an "objective, rational and pragmatic attitude" and to treat it in an "equal" manner.

During the media interaction, Rubio pushed back on concerns that US tariffs may open economic opportunities for China in the region.

"We're resetting tariff levels with virtually every country in the world," he said. "We don't view this as an opening for anyone. We don't view it that way. We view it as an opportunity to reset global trade in a way that's fair for Americans after two or three decades of unfairness," CNN quoted him as saying.

Rubio added that the US remains committed to advancing a "free, open and secure Indo-Pacific region." He also addressed longstanding trade imbalances, stating, "We're committed to addressing tremendous trade imbalances... unfair to America and American workers." In 2024, the US recorded a $295 billion goods trade deficit with China, CNN noted.

Wang, meanwhile, reinforced China's message of being a stable regional economic partner, particularly to ASEAN nations, even as friction persists with countries like the Philippines over the South China Sea, CNN added. (ANI)

